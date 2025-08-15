PE firm sells CyberCX to Accenture

Accenture will acquire trans-Tasman cyber security firm CyberCX from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Founded in Melbourne in 2019, CyberCX has about 1400 employees and provides consulting, transformation and managed security services, as well as offensive security and cyber physical security, crisis management, threat intelligence, managed detection and response and network security. CyberCX also has offices in New Zealand, London and New York.

"Joining Accenture's global cybersecurity organisation enables our exceptional people to combine forces with global capabilities and provide world-leading cybersecurity services to an even greater number of clients across Asia Pacific as we accelerate our growth in the region. Our shared mission for helping clients stay ahead of emerging threats and build resilience makes this a force multiplier," CyberCX chief executive John Paitaridis said.

The deal is worth a reported $1 billion. BGH Capital launched CyberCX in 2019 by merging several Australian cybersecurity firms.

Accenture Australia and New Zealand lead Peter Burns said client demand for cybersecurity services is accelerating as data and digital environments become increasingly connected and heightened threats are exposed across operational value chains, supply chains and the enterprise.

"The need for responsible governance is also rising as AI and Quantum technologies advance," he said.

Paolo Dal Cin, the global lead of Accenture Cybersecurity, said: "CyberCX and Accenture share a mission to harness the power of cyber to help our clients securely navigate change, accelerate business reinvention and build resilience against evolving threats."