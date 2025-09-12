Partners Group launches royalties fund for local investors

Partners Group has launched an evergreen fund giving Australian and New Zealand wholesale investors access to its royalties strategy.

The fund will accept a minimum investment of $20,000 and targets 10% net returns as well as a cash yield of 4-6% yearly.

"Partners Group's royalties portfolio has low correlation with other asset classes, providing diversification benefits, and offers an inflation hedge," said Jonathan Abraham, head of private wealth Australia at the private equity firm.

Partners Group has been an active investor in royalties, making 15 investments in the last year. The fund's strategy will focus on lending against royalties as well as purchasing existing and creating new royalties. Investment will be across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, music, media and entertainment and energy transition amongst others.

"Our pioneering cross sector royalties strategy follows a relative value approach where we shift between sectors and structures depending on what offers the best opportunities at a given point in time," said Stephen Otter, head of royalties at Partners Group.

The fund manager currently has US$52 billion invested in assets across evergreen suites globally and the new fund will invest alongside existing royalties fund launched earlier this year across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Both evergreen funds will have access to the same royalties transactions.

"Investors in our private wealth evergreen fund will have immediate exposure to the same global royalties portfolio, designed to deliver consistent returns through market cycles, as our institutional clients," Abraham added.