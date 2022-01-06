Pandemic sees boom in voluntary super contributions

Despite the financial hardships many have endured because of global lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, AMP has noted its super members have made more voluntary contributions than usual during the period.

AMP reported that analysis of its approximately one million super members show they are 27% more likely to be making voluntary contributions to their super than before the pandemic.

These additional contributions are also 28% larger than pre-COVID levels.

AMP members contributed an extra $296 to their super over the three months to September 2021 on average, compared to the same period in 2019.

However, those who withdrew money under the government's early release of super (ERS) program early in the pandemic are still lagging. This group of individuals had voluntary contribution rates 15% behind the wider population.

This group was still 14% more likely to make a voluntary contribution than prior to the pandemic.

AMP's analysis also found that while more men are making voluntary contributions compared to women, a proportionately higher number of women are choosing to make voluntary contributions since COVID-19, with voluntary contribution rates among women growing 6% faster than among men.

"COVID has been a financial set-back for millions, particularly the financially vulnerable, with many withdrawing from their superannuation to access much needed funds," AMP head of technical strategy for superannuation John Perri said.

"What is pleasing is that following the initial COVID period we have now seen higher-levels of engagement with super and members that participated in ERS seeking to restore their balances."

He added that more AMP members are also accessing educational material provided by the financial institution, looking to be better informed about superannuation.

"More Australians are accessing education resources and making active choices with their super through voluntary contributions when they're able to," Perri said.

"It's also encouraging to see more women making voluntary contributions and taking action with their super, and those working in retail, an industry hit hard by COVID."

Those working in the retail sector were found to be restoring their superannuation after taking out money under the ERS faster than any other industry.