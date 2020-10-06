NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Pandemic proves value of advice: FPA
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:17PM

The pandemic has been integral in highlighting the value of financial advice, according to new research.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) inaugural Money & Life Tracker: COVID Edition reveals Australians with financial advisers were not financially impacted by the pandemic compared to those without an adviser.

Furthermore, 87% of respondents who have engaged a financial adviser did not access their superannuation early while half of advised Australians believe they would not have done anything differently financially.

As a result, 13% are now considering financial advice to strengthen their financial position coming out of COVID-19.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said those who had a financial planner by their side were able to cope more confidently than those who didn't.

"The value of a financial plan has never been more important due to the experience of the pandemic and now that Australia is officially in recession after 29 years," he said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"Those who are in receipt of professional financial advice are, well-guided and well-engaged with their money and will make better decisions and get better results for themselves and their loved ones."

But almost a third of unadvised Australians believe they are able to 'do-it-themselves' with help from family, friends and the internet while 20% are holding back because they believe they don't have enough wealth to engage one.

The research showed 70% of respondents believe they could have done better or taken a different approach to improve their financial position with a further quarter revealing high levels of financial stress.

The biggest stress factors were depletion of savings, job insecurity and loss of superannuation.

One in five said they could have improved their situation by putting cash aside for a rainy day while 17% said they could have controlled impulse buying.

"The Money & Life Tracker has shown us two distinct groups of Australians: those who lost income and were forced to dip into savings to get by; and those who were able to save money either because they felt in control of their financial position or were cautious of what the future holds," De Gori said.

Read more: Dante De GoriFinancial Planning Association of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advice too expensive, hard to access: FPA
Adviser demands answers from Media Super
Technology can ease adviser red tape: Academic
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
FPA award nominations open, new award announced
APRA intervention blindsided AFA, FPA taskforce
Calls for broad default life insurance system
AFA, FPA share bleak view of industry
FPA, TPB to share information
FPA Congress moves online
Editor's Choice
ESG ETF demand rises: Research
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Wealth managers are increasingly using ETFs to incorporate ethical and responsible investing, flagging that this strategy will eventually substitute the actively-managed part of their portfolios.
Another MLC advice firm exits group
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A former MLC-licensed financial advice firm has left the dealer group following the IOOF takeover to join FYG Planners Group.
Australian Ethical cuts fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian Ethical has cut fees for super fund members as part of what it says is a continued effort to provide lower cost ethical investment options.
Super funds lag on disclosure
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Despite growing demand for it, Australia's superannuation funds are dragging their feet when it comes to portfolio holdings disclosure.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
6
AIST Trustee Forum - Fit & Proper testing of directors - the Dutch experience 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something K9g2FB5k