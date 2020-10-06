Pandemic proves value of advice: FPA

The pandemic has been integral in highlighting the value of financial advice, according to new research.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) inaugural Money & Life Tracker: COVID Edition reveals Australians with financial advisers were not financially impacted by the pandemic compared to those without an adviser.

Furthermore, 87% of respondents who have engaged a financial adviser did not access their superannuation early while half of advised Australians believe they would not have done anything differently financially.

As a result, 13% are now considering financial advice to strengthen their financial position coming out of COVID-19.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said those who had a financial planner by their side were able to cope more confidently than those who didn't.

"The value of a financial plan has never been more important due to the experience of the pandemic and now that Australia is officially in recession after 29 years," he said.

"Those who are in receipt of professional financial advice are, well-guided and well-engaged with their money and will make better decisions and get better results for themselves and their loved ones."

But almost a third of unadvised Australians believe they are able to 'do-it-themselves' with help from family, friends and the internet while 20% are holding back because they believe they don't have enough wealth to engage one.

The research showed 70% of respondents believe they could have done better or taken a different approach to improve their financial position with a further quarter revealing high levels of financial stress.

The biggest stress factors were depletion of savings, job insecurity and loss of superannuation.

One in five said they could have improved their situation by putting cash aside for a rainy day while 17% said they could have controlled impulse buying.

"The Money & Life Tracker has shown us two distinct groups of Australians: those who lost income and were forced to dip into savings to get by; and those who were able to save money either because they felt in control of their financial position or were cautious of what the future holds," De Gori said.