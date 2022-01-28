NEWS
Investment

Packhorse secures premium pastoral land

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 28 JAN 2022   12:49PM

Packhorse Pastoral Company (Packhorse) has acquired 8654 hectares of premium pastoral land north of Inverell, New South Wales.

The Ottley Station acquisition will be the first New South Wales property to be included in Packhorse Pastoral Company's portfolio and satisfies Packhorse's strict acquisition criteria in that it provides opportunity for capital growth, land regeneration, carbon sequestration, environmental impact, along with consistent revenue from Packhorse's Grass Motel cattle agistment revenue model.

The property also comprises three properties; Glenavon, Girraween and Ottley.

Geoff Murrell, chief executive of Pastoral, Packhorse Investments Australia, said the purchase is an exciting addition to the Packhorse Pastoral Company Portfolio.

"We have a staged approach to building the Packhorse business and a very strong property pipeline," Murrell said.

"The Stage 1 land acquisition target area spans from Taroom in Queensland to the Victorian border."

Murrell also noted that Packhorse is setting out to improve soil health on a mass-scale across Australia through its regenerative practices.

"We are deploying sizeable carbon sequestration programs to address climate change and we are supporting the beef industry by providing a superior environment for cattle growing and breeding conditions," he said.

"The upside for investors is not only capital appreciation that has been growing at an average of 7.5% per annum for the last 20 years, but also a regular income stream from the cattle agistment model."

According to Murrell, annual total returns well in excess of 12% have been delivered in the privately managed portfolio, linked to land appreciation and stable income streams from long term agistment agreements negotiated with major cattle companies and beef processors.

"Additionally, investors may benefit from the growing carbon market. With the price of Australian carbon credit unites over $50, this may present a very exciting future income upside," he concluded.

VIEW COMMENTS

