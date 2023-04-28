Ord Minnett welcomes head of private wealth

Former Olympic rower Frank Hegerty has been appointed Ord Minnett's head of private wealth.

Aside from his past life as an Olympian, Hegerty boasts over 18 years' experience in the financial services industry, having held senior positions at NAB, Westpac and at Wilsons, where he was general manager of private wealth.

Most recently, he served as Ord Minnett's state manager, Victoria and South Australia.

In his new role, Hegerty will take a national view as well as continuing to be Ord Minnett's Victorian state manager.

His focus will be on adviser recruitment, retention and development while aiming to deliver exceptional client experience, the firm said.

Ord Minnett chief executive Karl Morris said he is delighted to be able to recognise and reward talent at Ord Minnett.

"Since joining us three years ago Frank has demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients' wealth management needs and how to run a business that offers the best private client and adviser experience in Australia," Morris said.

Meanwhile, Hegerty said: "I look forward to leading such an experienced team and am proud to be part of Ord Minnett's heritage of building wealth for generations of investors."