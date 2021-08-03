NEWS
Investment

Only one quarter of ETP growth from performance

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 3 AUG 2021   11:45AM

Australia's exchange traded product market reached $115 billion at the end of June 2021, increasing 76% in 12 months - but according to Rainmaker research, only a small portion of that growth came from performance.

The latest Rainmaker data shows $35 billion of the $50 billion that was added to the ETP market in the 2021 financial year, accounting for 70% of growth, came from net flows and products converting from unlisted unit trusts or forming a hybrid structure.

This means capital market performance only accounted for one quarter of the growth.

Quarterly growth for the period ending June 30 was $13 billion (13%), the second largest quarterly increase in the Australian ETP market on record.

International equities remain the most popular ETP asset class with more than $59 billion invested in international equities products.

The diversified ETP sector only makes up a tiny 2% of the market - but that could very soon change. The sector grew by 24% last quarter, perhaps demonstrating a new appetite for diversified ETPs.

Indexed products remain dominant, with a 67% market share. Although, this is down one percentage point from the previous quarter.

Active products had total flows of $717 million during the quarter - 16% of total net flows - and three new active ETPs launched during the period.

Those were the Monash Absolute Return Fund, Magellan FuturePay and Coolabah Active Composite Bond Fund.

Smart beta and investment theme products saw a 30% increase in flows to $1.1 billion, and two new smart beta products launched during the quarter.

As for the breakdown in net flows among providers - Vanguard remained on top last quarter with a $2 billion share of the $4.5 billion in net flows, followed by BetaShares with $1.2 billion. (The listings of unlisted unit trusts bolstered total growth of ETPs by the $35 billion previously mentioned.)

Vanguard's Australian Shares Index ETF proved to be the most popular product last quarter, with $428 million in flows.

The iShares Core S&P ASX 200 ETF, which is Australia's fifth largest ETP and has $3.8 billion in FUM, had the worst outflows for the quarter at $690 million.

