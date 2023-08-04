Newspaper icon
Online investor numbers dip as cost-of-living bites

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023   12:35PM

The latest Investment Trends' Australian Online Investing Report has cited cost of living pressures as cause for the decline in online investing this year.

Based on a survey of 22,324 investors and traders conducted from April to May, found about 1.28 million Australians placed trades on shares or ETFs in the 12 months to May, down from 1.51 million six months ago.

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said the primary cause of the decline is a remarkable surge in dormancy.

Over 420,000 previously active investors did not participate during the reporting period, combined with lower inflows of new-to-market investors.

Cost of living pressures are, in no small part, contributing to these outcomes, Investment Trends added.

For example, 34% dormant online investors noted not having enough money to invest as the leading factor for halting their activity, while for the next wave the lack of sufficient disposable income (36%) was stated as the largest hurdle to begin investing.

Looking at the behaviours of those currently investing, the report revealed a continued growth in allocation to term deposits or high yielding savings accounts (9% in May 2023, up from 8% in November 2022 and 6% in May 2022).

It also found market return expectations hold steady at +1.2% versus +1.3% in November 2022.

The challenging environment is fertile ground for new opportunities where the onus is on providers to create solutions that bring down these perceived barriers to entry and encourage ongoing engagement, Guiamatsia said.

"We believe education and trading tools that are tailored to - or customisable by - each individual investor can enable this," she said.

Positively, the report also revealed sustained levels of client reactivation - 117,000 previously dormant clients resumed during the reporting period.

Zoomers (10%) and Millennials (42%) make up a sizeable proportion of the reactivated investor pool, suggesting many of the 'covid wave' of young investors have already experienced at least a full investing lifecycle.

"It is worth observing that markets, both domestically and overseas, have actually performed relatively well in recent weeks," Guiamatsia said.

"Whichever way brokers and other stakeholders choose to meet the challenges of the moment; it is important to acknowledge investor demographics have considerably changed in the past three years and returning to a pre-pandemic modus operandi is not a viable option."

