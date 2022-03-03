NEWS
Investment

Online investor numbers continue to climb: Investment Trends

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   11:56AM

An in-depth study of the attitudes and preferences of online equities and ETF investors in Australia reveals that the number of online investors significantly increased in the second half of 2021, albeit at a slower pace than the year prior.

Investment Trends' latest survey found the number online investors in Australia grew by 21.6% in the second half of 2021. This compares to a 66.6% increase seen in the same period in 2020.

Findings show that the growth in Australia was materially higher than rates observed globally, with the likes of the US seeing just 16% growth.

"It is encouraging to see online investor numbers continue to climb in the second half of the year, even as social restrictions began to ease," Investment Trends head of research at Irene Guiamatsia said.

Unsurprisingly, millennials and Gen Z continue to dominate the new investor cohort, motivated by lower costs , access to offshore markets, and a mobile-first digital offering.

"The report shows these younger investors have embraced the innovative product and pricing features on many emerging platforms," Guiamatsia said.

"Features like fractional shares look set to receive a response similar to what we've witnessed in the US, being welcomed by three in five Australian online investors aged under 25."

When it came to overall user satisfaction with full function platforms, Superhero took out the top spot, with six of the 16 key service areas measured by Investment Trends.

Bell Direct and CommSec round out the top three for overall satisfaction.

Superhero also took out the title for value for money, customer service and mobile platform/app.

