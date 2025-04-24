Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

OneVue, Spectrum drive Praemium to record FUA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   12:03PM

The acquisition of OneVue and significant flows into the recently launched Spectrum offering have pushed Praemium's funds under administration (FUA) to $62.3 billion.

Praemium's total FUA is up 17% year on year, its most recent quarterly update shows.

About $30 billion of the total is held in the platform business.

Here, the growth was largely driven by the OneVue acquisition, which added $4.1 billion to FUA. This was marginally offset by $130 million in net outflows over the quarter.

Also contributing strongly was the new IDPS solution Spectrum, which had $440 million in net inflows over the three months. As at December end, it had just $73 million in FUA.

"We are pleased with the ongoing interest in this product across the private wealth sector and have a strong pipeline for the remainder of 2025," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

Meantime, separately managed accounts gained 10% with FUA coming in at $12.3 billion, and Powerwrap's FUA grew marginally to $13.3 billion, up 2%, but also had net outflows of $66 million.

A further $32.3 billion is held in the non-custodial Portfolio Administration and Reporting Service, up 11% year on year.

Read more: PraemiumOneVueSpectrumAnthony WamstekerPowerwrap
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FNZ wins mandate, names APAC head
HNW clients demand more non-custody assets: Study
Praemium names interim CFO
Advisers grapple with AI, require support: Survey
Praemium hunts for new chief financial officer
Briefcase launches five SMAs on Praemium
Netwealth, Praemium see inflows soar
Research digs into HNW investment preferences
Praemium partners to bring structured products to HNWIs
HNWIs demand alternatives, platforms lack access

Editor's Choice

Sidra Capital expands in Australia

KARREN VERGARA
Sidra Capital is expanding into the Australian market via the launch of a private credit fund that invests in the local mining and energy sectors.

Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

ANDREW MCKEAN
Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

UK watchdog to open Australian office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will open an office in Australia so that the regulator can assist UK firms in entering the local market and vice versa.

Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
An Australian equity fund manager has run circles around its rivals over the year to March, according to Mercer's most recent investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media