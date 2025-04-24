OneVue, Spectrum drive Praemium to record FUA

The acquisition of OneVue and significant flows into the recently launched Spectrum offering have pushed Praemium's funds under administration (FUA) to $62.3 billion.

Praemium's total FUA is up 17% year on year, its most recent quarterly update shows.

About $30 billion of the total is held in the platform business.

Here, the growth was largely driven by the OneVue acquisition, which added $4.1 billion to FUA. This was marginally offset by $130 million in net outflows over the quarter.

Also contributing strongly was the new IDPS solution Spectrum, which had $440 million in net inflows over the three months. As at December end, it had just $73 million in FUA.

"We are pleased with the ongoing interest in this product across the private wealth sector and have a strong pipeline for the remainder of 2025," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

Meantime, separately managed accounts gained 10% with FUA coming in at $12.3 billion, and Powerwrap's FUA grew marginally to $13.3 billion, up 2%, but also had net outflows of $66 million.

A further $32.3 billion is held in the non-custodial Portfolio Administration and Reporting Service, up 11% year on year.