OneVue, Spectrum drive Praemium to record FUA

OneVue, Spectrum drive Praemium to record FUABY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025 12:03PM
The acquisition of OneVue and significant flows into the recently launched Spectrum offering have pushed Praemium's funds under administration (FUA) to $62.3 billion.
Praemium's total FUA is up 17% year on year, its most recent quarterly update shows.
About $30 billion of the total is held in the platform business.
Here, the growth was largely driven by the OneVue acquisition, which added $4.1 billion to FUA. This was marginally offset by $130 million in net outflows over the quarter.
Also contributing strongly was the new IDPS solution Spectrum, which had $440 million in net inflows over the three months. As at December end, it had just $73 million in FUA.
"We are pleased with the ongoing interest in this product across the private wealth sector and have a strong pipeline for the remainder of 2025," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.
Meantime, separately managed accounts gained 10% with FUA coming in at $12.3 billion, and Powerwrap's FUA grew marginally to $13.3 billion, up 2%, but also had net outflows of $66 million.
A further $32.3 billion is held in the non-custodial Portfolio Administration and Reporting Service, up 11% year on year.
