One in 10 adults interested in crypto: Report

One in 10 Australian adults have made at least one investment in crypto assets, according to a new report.

A survey carried out by Investment Trends in the December quarter last year found about 1.95 million Australians have made an investment, however about 390,000 have since liquidated their holdings.

"One in 10 Australian adults have (at least once) made an investment in crypto assets, underscoring the fast-growing popularity of an asset class in existence for less than two decades," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

Most local crypto users buy and sell coins on dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges, while only one in 10 take exposure through derivatives, and a similar proportion do so through listed instruments such as ETFs.

"The conscious effort to diversify provider exposure appears to strengthen with experience," Guiamatsia said.

"This has piqued our interest as we have observed the exact opposite trend in retail stocks/ETFs investing."

On average, Australian crypto users are familiar with 6.7 crypto providers and have accounts with at least three. The more experienced investors are more likely to use more providers, Investment Trends found.

The desire to diversify across providers would have been exacerbated by FTX collapse, which sent tremors across the sector and beyond, Investment Trends said.

"Some degree of skittishness in the immediate aftermath of the FTX event was to be expected, particularly as BTC price dropped below the psychological threshold of $20,000," Guiamatsia said.

"Perhaps more insightful is the fact that many users have been relatively unfazed, albeit calling for greater transparency from providers."