Official recession not that scary: Economists

The Australian economy fell 7% in the June quarter, spelling two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, officially marking the nation's first recession since 1991.

The release of national accounts confirmed the Australian economy has experienced its sharpest ever three-month contraction - driving it to its weakest growth since the end of World War 2.

Deloitte Access Economics said despite the negative news, it is important to keep perspective as Australia has suffered significantly less damage than other nations as a result of the virus.

Deloitte Access Economics senior economist Sheraan Underwood noted: "The underlying equation is simple. The greater the success against the virus, the greater the success in protecting economies against the pandemic."

"At the other end of the scale, the hit to most economies is rather larger than that seen in Australia."

Underwood said the actions taken to protect the lives of Australians has actually helped keep the economy more stable than other nations.

"The defence of Australian lives and livelihoods has seen us thread the needle. Australia has seen both less economic damage and relatively fewer lives lost than most nations, including the US, the UK and most of Europe, including Sweden, which has taken a different path than many others," Underwood said.

"Australia's fight against the virus hasn't been perfect, but it has still been much more successful than in most other nations around the world."

Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at Commonwealth Bank, said the contraction was greater than anticipated, but is still not as scary as it seems.

"The miss for us was on household consumption, which was always the key source of uncertainty," he said.

"The fall in GDP over Q2 20 was the biggest quarterly contraction in output according to the ABS records which date back to 1959. It is a headline grabbing statistic that will live long in the memory.

"But nobody should be particularly surprised that production drops sharply when large parts of the economy are shut down. This was a manufactured contraction in the economy that was a direct result of policy decisions to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Aird said in a relative sense the Australian economy performed admirably over the first half of the year.

He said the total contraction in output of 3.5% over H1 20 versus H2 19 compares favourably with many other advanced economies.

"Australia's initial efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 were very successful and this enabled the economy to be reopened earlier than most people had anticipated," Aird said.

"Economic activity improved over the second half of the June quarter as restrictions were eased nationally."

As has been the theory thrown around by many, Aird believes had it not been for the second outbreak in Victoria and subsequent lockdowns, the Australian economy would be on a path to recovery.

"At this stage we anticipate a further, albeit small, contraction in GDP in Q3 20 due to a plunge in production and spending in Victoria," he said.

Meanwhile, GSFM adviser Stephen Miller said the GDP figures revealed the extent of the support from the government's stimulus package.

"Despite the large hit to activity and the 10% collapse in hours worked, household income actually rose 2.5%," Miller said.

"This reflects a significant 42% increase in social assistance benefits (welfare payments) and 22% increase in gross mixed income (boosted by JobKeeper), while compensation of employees (wages) only saw a fall of 2.2% (also supported by JobKeeper)."

The focus should now be on lifting confidence in the economy, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

"[The] release of the June quarter National Accounts is a stark reminder that imposing severe restrictions on households and businesses causes significant economic damage," ACCI chief executive James Pearson said.

"So far, household incomes have been shielded from the economic pain of the COVID-19 restrictions by the massive amount of government stimulus that has offset the negative impact on wages and salaries. But this support cannot last forever."

Pearson said in the coming months, many households may face hits to incomes and wealth, and elevated levels of unemployment.

"And many businesses will be cautious about investing in their future while there is excess capacity and the need to re-evaluate their long-term prospects in a post-COVID-19 world," he said.

"The shape of the recovery will ultimately depend on the ability and willingness of households and businesses to spend."

