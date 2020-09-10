NEWS
Superannuation
NZ Super Fund posts positive result
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:48PM

Despite delivering single digit returns, the NZ Super Fund managed to outperform the average returns of Australian MySuper products and the Future Fund.

The $44.8 billion fund recorded a return of 1.73% for the year ending June 30 underperforming its benchmark reference portfolio which returned 3.82%.

Comparatively, Australian MySuper products delivered an average return of -0.9% last financial year according to the Rainmaker MySuper investment performance index.

In addition, $161 billion Future Fund posted the same return over the same period.

NZ Super chief executive Matt Whineray said: "In recent years we've been upfront about the potential for the Super Fund to suffer reductions in value when markets drop. That was clearly apparent in March when the Fund saw the second biggest monthly reduction in its history, of 12.27%."

However, NZ Super chair Catherine Savage said the underperformance was due to the long-term strategy of the fund.

"Given the NZ Super Fund has a long-term horizon with no substantial withdrawals until the 2050s, the fund's portfolio is heavily weighted towards equities and with a market shock like Covid-19, we expect the value of the fund to fall sharply," she said,

"Yet we also expect the fund to earn back these losses - and then some - in subsequent years as markets recover."

The fund has returned 9.63% per annum since inception, 12.60% over 10 years and 8.52% over five years compared to the benchmark returns of 8.42%, 10.32% and 7.52% respectively.

"As always, we're constantly reassessing what constitutes fair value for the various markets we operate in, so as to most effectively invest the Fund for the good of New Zealand," Whineray said.

"Market pricing indicates interest rates will remain very low for an extended period, meaning that expected returns on all assets are below our long run expectations."

