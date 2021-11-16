NEWS
Executive Appointments

NZ Super Fund names head of portfolio investments

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:06PM

The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation promoted from within for the head of portfolio investments role.

Pablo Sosa will be responsible for leading the portfolio investments team and driving the tactical credit opportunities mandate.

Sosa joined the NZ Super Fund in 2008 as a performance analyst and management accountant and was most recently a portfolio manager for credit and regulatory capital transaction investments.

He replaces George Crosby who took on the role of general manager - portfolio completion in June 2021.

"[Sosa's] strong technical knowledge places him in a good position to lead the portfolio investments team and implement the Guardians' long-term investment strategy," NZ Super Fund said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the NZ Super Fund committed US$100 million (AUD$140m) to the Fifth Wall Climate Technology Fund from real estate technology venture capital firm Fifth Wall.

NZ Super Fund said this particular fund represents the largest pool of capital focused on decarbonising real estate.

It invests in venture and other pre-growth-stage companies focused on sustainability, decarbonisation and climate change mitigation technologies for the built environment.

It came as the NZ Super Fund joined the Net Zero Asset Owners Commitment to support achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The initiative helps asset owners on the pathway to net zero by providing metrics and methodologies for sovereign bonds, listed equity and corporate fixed income and real estate. It will soon establish approaches for infrastructure and private equity.

"This long-term commitment to decarbonising the NZ Super Fund represents a significant maturation of our existing climate strategy," Guardians of NZ Superannuation chief executive Matt Whineray said.

