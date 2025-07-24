Now is the best time to invest in infrastructure: Palisade

Infrastructure assets have traditionally been viewed as a defensive asset class, but opportunities are now emerging with potentially fruitful returns according to Palisade.

Speaking at the Pinnacle Investment Summit 2025, Palisade Investment Partners executive director Vicki Rigg highlighted several infrastructure sectors that are poised to flourish due to societal dynamics.

Rigg said the current market is the best she has seen in a prolonged period, as there isn't enough capital for the number of opportunities presenting across different areas, such as technology, energy, and aged care.

"There are more opportunities than there have ever been, and there's less capital in the space," Rigg said.

"We're on the verge of a substantial shift in the way that we store and generate both power and data, and that's creating an enormous requirement for new capital."

"Additionally, the care economy is increasingly becoming a capital-hungry space, and importantly, there are a number of new ways the private sector capital can access initiatives to help support the elderly."

On the energy front, Rigg said Australia's energy generation method has become "increasingly unreliable", noting that the country will need to generate roughly 10 to 15 gigawatts (GW) in the next decade.

"Looking ahead, we've estimated that in order [to accommodate] Australia's need for short- and medium-term reliability requirements and our long-term commitments to net zero - we'll need to invest about $15 billion every year in new generation between now and 2050," Rigg said

"That's an enormous amount of capital... but we're still a long way from achieving what we need to do if we're going to have a smooth energy transition."

Meanwhile, heightened data usage and storage is increasing demand for facilities like data centres, Rigg added.

"It's estimated globally that in 2025, we will generate about 175 zettabytes of data. I'd never heard of a zettabyte, that's equivalent about a billion terabytes," Rigg added.

"What was even more staggering was that 90% of the world's data has been generated in the last two years.

"If we're going to keep up with the demand for data usage and storage, we've got to invest an enormous amount of capital... we're looking at data centres, and we're looking at fibre investments, because that's where you can find the long-term sustainable cash flows."

Rigg is also seeing growth among Australia's housing sector, which is currently presenting a supply-and-demand mismatch.

"... it was estimated that by 2047, 25% of the Australian population will be over 65 years of age. We're going to need an enormous investment in aged care and retirement living but that's not something we are targeting in our core infrastructure portfolios," she said.

"What we see as the big opportunity right now is in social and affordable housing. We know we're in the middle of a housing crisis.

"At a time when demand for social housing is increasing rapidly, the stock available is reducing. It's that supply-and-demand mismatch, which means that governments, both federal and state, are putting significant amounts of capital work to try and support private sector investment in the space."

Rigg said the regional population growth and the increased pressure on councils to accommodate the growth are driving opportunities in the segment.