Norway sovereign wealth fund divests 11 Israeli companies, cuts mandates

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 12 AUG 2025   12:32PM

Norway's US$2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has severed ties with 11 Israeli companies and is in the process of terminating mandates with external managers based in Israel.

The sovereign wealth fund's manager, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), said it divested 11 Israeli companies at the end of June from a total of 61.

Further, all investments in Israeli companies managed by external managers will be moved in-house and managed internally.

"We are terminating contracts with external managers in Israel. As a result, the fund's investments in Israel will now be limited to companies that are in the equity benchmark index. However, we will not be invested in all Israeli companies in the index," NBIM said.

"We have spent the recent days selling all our investments in Israeli companies that are not in the equity benchmark index. We have now completely sold out of these positions."

For all investments in Israeli companies that are not in the equity benchmark index, NBIM will sell these as soon as possible.

At the end of December 2024, the sovereign wealth fund had invested nearly US$2 billion in Israeli companies.

In July, UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese slammed the Government Pension Fund of Norway - which is the world's largest and claims to have the "most comprehensive ethical guidelines" - for helping "bankroll" the genocide in Gaza and illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories.

"After October 2023, the fund increased its investment in Israeli companies by 32% US$1.9 billion. By the end of 2024, the fund had US$121.5 billion - 6.9% of its total value - invested in companies named in the present report alone," she wrote in her report From economy of occupation to economy of genocide.

They include Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Booking.com., Airbnb, Palantir Technologies, Volvo, BNP Paribas and Caterpillar.

Albanese also highlighted BlackRock and Vanguard as the major asset managers profiting from "sustaining the illegal Israeli occupation [of Palestinian territories] and its ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza" by investing in certain global companies.

Commenting on the divestments, NBIM chief executive Nicolai Tangen said these measures were taken in response to extraordinary circumstances.

"The situation in Gaza is a serious humanitarian crisis. We are invested in companies that operate in a country at war, and conditions in the West Bank and Gaza have recently worsened. In response, we will further strengthen our due diligence. The measures we are taking will simplify the management of our investments in this market and reduce the number of companies that we and the Council on Ethics monitor," Tangen said.

The move comes amidst several countries stating they will recognise Palestine next month, which includes Australia as announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday.

A June study from Harvard University estimated that 377,000 Palestinians are unaccounted for since October 2023.

This significantly outweighs the death toll reported in the media as provided by the Gaza Health Ministry of about 60,000.

"We have long paid particular attention to companies associated with war and conflict. We constantly monitor companies' risk management related to conflict zones and respect for human rights. In 2022, and again in 2024, we strengthened our expectations toward companies operating in war and conflict zones," Tangen added.

"Since 2020, we have been in contact with more than 60 companies to raise this issue. Of these, 39 dialogues were related to the West Bank and Gaza. In the autumn of 2024, we further intensified the monitoring of our investments in Israeli companies. As a result, we have sold our investments in several Israeli companies."

