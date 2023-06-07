Northern Trust launches asset owner platform

The platform, dubbed 'A-Suite', is an online content hub designed for asset owners and allocators to share insights, research and networking opportunities.

A-Suite also aims to serve as a platform where peers across the globe can benchmark and share best practices, the custodian said.

Northern Trust Americas head of asset owners Melanie Pickett said the launch is very exciting, but just the start.

"Our goal is to empower the missions of asset owners, helping them to optimise returns so they are able to best serve their constituents and communities," Northern Trust Americas head of asset owners Melanie Pickett said.

"With A-Suite we aim to help further those missions to an even greater extent.

"Working in partnership with our clients, we expect to quickly add a number of new features and capabilities in upcoming releases."

The A-Suite website says this will include "access to research and content from third-parties, exclusive events and webinars, and insights into our newest product solutions and innovations."

Meanwhile, Northern Trust head of APAC Angelo Calvitto said: "Asset owners all over the world face many similar investment challenges. Providing a destination platform and content hub for this community demonstrates our desire to stay one step ahead in supporting their evolving needs."

Northern Trust saw a 5.7% increase in its total assets under administration in the second half of last year, taking it to $718.2 billion.

It is the second-largest custodian in Australia behind J.P. Morgan.