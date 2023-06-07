Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Northern Trust launches asset owner platform

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:32PM

The platform, dubbed 'A-Suite', is an online content hub designed for asset owners and allocators to share insights, research and networking opportunities.

A-Suite also aims to serve as a platform where peers across the globe can benchmark and share best practices, the custodian said.

Northern Trust Americas head of asset owners Melanie Pickett said the launch is very exciting, but just the start.

"Our goal is to empower the missions of asset owners, helping them to optimise returns so they are able to best serve their constituents and communities," Northern Trust Americas head of asset owners Melanie Pickett said.

"With A-Suite we aim to help further those missions to an even greater extent.

"Working in partnership with our clients, we expect to quickly add a number of new features and capabilities in upcoming releases."

The A-Suite website says this will include "access to research and content from third-parties, exclusive events and webinars, and insights into our newest product solutions and innovations."

Meanwhile, Northern Trust head of APAC Angelo Calvitto said: "Asset owners all over the world face many similar investment challenges. Providing a destination platform and content hub for this community demonstrates our desire to stay one step ahead in supporting their evolving needs."

Northern Trust saw a 5.7% increase in its total assets under administration in the second half of last year, taking it to $718.2 billion.

It is the second-largest custodian in Australia behind J.P. Morgan.

Read more: Northern TrustMelanie PickettAngelo Calvitto
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Assets under custody stagnant: Data
NAB to wind up custody business
Northern Trust appoints APAC head of digital assets
Rest extends custody mandate with State Street
Australian Retirement Trust names State Street as custodian
Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust
Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA
Northern Trust adds to local leadership
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Biggest ever super merger completes

Editor's Choice

Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

NGS Super names chief executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:44PM
Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

SMSFs continue to fly solo

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

Cash rate hits 4.1%

KARREN VERGARA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.