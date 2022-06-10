Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New managing director for Lendlease Investment Management

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022   11:32AM

Vanessa Orth will return to Lendlease after seven years its new as managing director, Australian Investment Management division.

Orth has over 20 years' experience in senior executive roles across the property

and aviation sectors, including most recently as chief commercial officer of Sydney

Airport Corporation.

Prior to this, Orth held several roles at GPT, including head of retail where she

was responsible for leasing development, asset management, operational capital,

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

marketing and investment.

She also worked at Lendlease in the investment management division.

On the appointment, lendlease Australia chief executive Dale Connor said: "We welcome Vanessa's return to Lendlease, where she will bring her expertise to build on the strong momentum we have established with our investment partners through new opportunities, and ensure we continue to achieve industry-leading sustainability

outcomes across our real estate portfolio."

Orth will officially commence her new role in August 2022.

Read more: LendleaseVanessa OrthDale ConnorGPT
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussie instos commit $50bn to UK projects
Aware increases stake in Lendlease retirement trust
QIC bolsters real estate business
Korean pension fund spends in Sydney
REIT changes fund manager
QIC names Frawley's successor
RIAA, HESTA back key First Nations project
Assembly FM names head of capital
Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
Real estate AUM recovers

Editor's Choice

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.

ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.