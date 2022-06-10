New managing director for Lendlease Investment Management

Vanessa Orth will return to Lendlease after seven years its new as managing director, Australian Investment Management division.

Orth has over 20 years' experience in senior executive roles across the property

and aviation sectors, including most recently as chief commercial officer of Sydney

Airport Corporation.

Prior to this, Orth held several roles at GPT, including head of retail where she

was responsible for leasing development, asset management, operational capital,

marketing and investment.

She also worked at Lendlease in the investment management division.

On the appointment, lendlease Australia chief executive Dale Connor said: "We welcome Vanessa's return to Lendlease, where she will bring her expertise to build on the strong momentum we have established with our investment partners through new opportunities, and ensure we continue to achieve industry-leading sustainability

outcomes across our real estate portfolio."

Orth will officially commence her new role in August 2022.