New managing director for Lendlease Investment Management

New managing director for Lendlease Investment ManagementBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 10 JUN 2022 11:32AM
Vanessa Orth will return to Lendlease after seven years its new as managing director, Australian Investment Management division.
Orth has over 20 years' experience in senior executive roles across the property
and aviation sectors, including most recently as chief commercial officer of Sydney
Airport Corporation.
Prior to this, Orth held several roles at GPT, including head of retail where she
was responsible for leasing development, asset management, operational capital,
marketing and investment.
She also worked at Lendlease in the investment management division.
On the appointment, lendlease Australia chief executive Dale Connor said: "We welcome Vanessa's return to Lendlease, where she will bring her expertise to build on the strong momentum we have established with our investment partners through new opportunities, and ensure we continue to achieve industry-leading sustainability
outcomes across our real estate portfolio."
Orth will officially commence her new role in August 2022.
