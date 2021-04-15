NEWS
Executive Appointments
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   12:25PM

Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.

Tricia Nguyen took on the role of head of Mercer Sentinel in March, replacing Peter Baker who transitioned to working part-time as a partner.

Nguyen joined Mercer in 2015 and has been leading the team in assessing operational risk within investment management operations across all asset classes. She previously worked at BNP Paribas as a relationship manager for nine years.

Mercer also appointed Ash Moosa to assume the role of lead consultant, taking over Nguyen's previous role, heading up Mercer Sentinel's custody consulting services.

Moosa joined Mercer in 2015 as a transition program manager and went on to become a senior Sentinel consultant.

Mercer institutional wealth leader Simon Eagleton said: "We're delighted to officially appoint Tricia to lead our Mercer Sentinel team, a move that has been more than a year in the making. Tricia has already been taking the lead on Sentinel's services behind the scenes as part of Peter's succession planning, and I'm confident this will be a seamless transition."

Baker joined Mercer Sentinel as the leader for Asia Pacific, and moved on to become the head of governance, legal and risk consulting. He previously held senior roles at the ASX, BNP Paribas and Suncorp.

Eagleton added that Baker remains an integral part of the team and will continue to provide his expertise in a part-time capacity.

