New inspector-general of taxation appointed

The Albanese Government has appointed Ruth Owen as the new inspector-general of taxation (IGT) for a five-year period commencing on 15 July 2024.

Owen brings a wealth of experience in tax, public sector reform, complaints management and dispute resolution, having spent more than 30 years in various senior leadership positions across the public sector in Australia and the UK.

Owen has previously been a director general and tax commissioner of His Majesty's Revenue and Customs in the UK, head of profession in the UK Civil Service and deputy secretary of the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Education.

She is currently deputy secretary of the NSW Premier's Department, leading the Strategic Implementation Group.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said Owen's extensive experience will "strengthen the important role the Office of the Inspector-General of Taxation and Taxation Ombudsman (IGTO) plays in providing independent oversight and investigation of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and Tax Practitioners Board's (TPB) administrative practices".

"The government would also like to thank the outgoing IGT, Ms Karen Payne, for her service and contribution leading the IGTO over the past five years," Jones said.

In addition, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the appointment of Selwyn Button, Alison Roberts and Barry Sterland as full-time commissioners to the Productivity Commission (PC) for five-year terms.

Chalmers said the appointments will help the Commission deliver on its mission of raising Australia's productivity performance and prosperity in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

Button brings several decades of experience in indigenous health, education and entrepreneurship. He will join the PC on July 15 from PwC Indigenous Consulting where he was partner and managing director. Button is also the chair of Lowitja Institute.

Roberts has more than 20 years' experience in industry and health policy. She will join the PC on September 18 from her role as the inaugural chief executive of Airlines for Australia & New Zealand.

Sterland brings experience in economic, climate and energy policy. He will join the PC on July 4 from KPMG where he has been the national lead and global co-lead of their Climate Policy Advisory.

The Commission is chaired by Danielle Wood who commenced her five-year term on 13 November 2023.

"The appointments will refresh and renew the leadership of the independent Productivity Commission and help ensure it can be as strong and as effective as possible," Chalmers said.