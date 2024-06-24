Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New inspector-general of taxation appointed

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 24 JUN 2024   12:17PM

The Albanese Government has appointed Ruth Owen as the new inspector-general of taxation (IGT) for a five-year period commencing on 15 July 2024.

Owen brings a wealth of experience in tax, public sector reform, complaints management and dispute resolution, having spent more than 30 years in various senior leadership positions across the public sector in Australia and the UK.

Owen has previously been a director general and tax commissioner of His Majesty's Revenue and Customs in the UK, head of profession in the UK Civil Service and deputy secretary of the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Education.

She is currently deputy secretary of the NSW Premier's Department, leading the Strategic Implementation Group.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said Owen's extensive experience will "strengthen the important role the Office of the Inspector-General of Taxation and Taxation Ombudsman (IGTO) plays in providing independent oversight and investigation of the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and Tax Practitioners Board's (TPB) administrative practices".

"The government would also like to thank the outgoing IGT, Ms Karen Payne, for her service and contribution leading the IGTO over the past five years," Jones said.

In addition, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the appointment of Selwyn Button, Alison Roberts and Barry Sterland as full-time commissioners to the Productivity Commission (PC) for five-year terms.

Chalmers said the appointments will help the Commission deliver on its mission of raising Australia's productivity performance and prosperity in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

Button brings several decades of experience in indigenous health, education and entrepreneurship. He will join the PC on July 15 from PwC Indigenous Consulting where he was partner and managing director. Button is also the chair of Lowitja Institute.

Roberts has more than 20 years' experience in industry and health policy. She will join the PC on September 18 from her role as the inaugural chief executive of Airlines for Australia & New Zealand.

Sterland brings experience in economic, climate and energy policy. He will join the PC on July 4 from KPMG where he has been the national lead and global co-lead of their Climate Policy Advisory.

The Commission is chaired by Danielle Wood who commenced her five-year term on 13 November 2023.

"The appointments will refresh and renew the leadership of the independent Productivity Commission and help ensure it can be as strong and as effective as possible," Chalmers said.

Read more: Inspector-General of TaxationProductivity CommissionAlbanese GovernmentRuth OwenTreasurer Jim ChalmersAlison RobertsBarry SterlandStephen JonesAustralian Taxation OfficeClimate Policy AdvisoryDanielle WoodKPMG
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers shoulder massive wealth transfer
Super account advice fees a sticking point for advice bill: Senate inquiry
More businesses fold, unpaid super recovery measure to launch
Smaller super funds eye AustralianSuper, ART dominance
Average super balances fall
GST rebate changes worsens cost of advice: SMSFA
Broken promises leave survivors in the lurch
Early release of super scammers cop prison time
Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
Employees will quit on full return-to-office orders: Survey

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper completes build-to-rent-to-own project

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has completed its first build-to-rent-to-own housing development, located in Melbourne's northwest.

UBS institutional client coverage lead departs

ELIZABETH FRY
UBS Asset Management's local head of institutional client coverage has exited after almost two decades with the firm.

Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian

ELIZA BAVIN
Former AMP head of advice Jack Regan has lodged documents in the Federal Court claiming an article published by The Australian is defamatory.

New Zealand exits recession

KARREN VERGARA
New Zealand reported 0.2% GDP growth in the March quarter following two consecutive quarters of decline, putting to bed its technical recession for the meantime.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
26

Hear from the CSLR CEO 

JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach