New head of ESG at American Century

The $250 billion global investment manager American Century Investments has appointed a new head of ESG and sustainable investing.

Sarah Bratton Hughes joined the firm on January 3, and will also lead the ESG and investment stewardship team at American Century.

"Over the past five years, we have made tremendous progress in our environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, building a solid foundation, deepening our ESG knowledge and developing innovative tools and resources," American Century senior vice president and chief investment officer Victor Zhang said.

"As we look ahead, we want to accelerate our sustainable investing efforts and believe Sarah will help take us to that next level. In hiring Sarah, we have added to our team a talented ESG and sustainable investing leader with a distinguished reputation in the industry."

Prior to joining American Century, Hughes was the global head of sustainability solutions with Schroders.

Previously, she was an investment director at Schroders. Before joining Schroders, Hughes held roles at J.P. Morgan Asset Management and JPMorgan Chase.

American Century president and chief executive Jonathan Thomas commented on Hughes' appointment.

"Sustainability isn't just something we practice; it is part of who we are," he said.

"As a firm that has directed over 40% of our earnings to more than 20 years of medical research to cure cancer and other gene-based diseases, we attract clients and employees who are inspired to make a difference through their investments, and Sarah will play an important role in advancing our ESG and sustainable investing practices."