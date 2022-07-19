New guidance to improve super funds' understanding of ESG risks

APRA has said it intends to issue draft guidance on how super funds can demonstrate clear understanding of ESG risks, manage those risks, and reflect ESG considerations in investment strategy.

Responding to submissions to its consultation process for strengthening investment governance standards (SPS 530), the prudential regulator said several submissions contained requests for detailed guidance on managing risks associated with ESG practices. These requests included "specific reference to ESG risk as a material investment risk to be considered at both the idiosyncratic and market-wide level".

Under SPS 530, RSE licensees must manage and monitor all identified sources of investment risk and APRA said it is of the view that this includes ESG considerations. However, some participants in the consultation called for greater clarity on the interplay between Prudential Practice Guide CPG 229 Climate Change Financial Risks (CPG 229) and SPG 530.

"Submissions noted that the current SPG 530, released in 2013, limited the consideration of ESG factors to the offering of ethical style investment options as part of the overall investment strategy," APRA said.

And the regulator said it recognises the increasing significance and materiality of ESG financial risk factors in the range of risks considered by funds, regardless of investment philosophy.

"Reflecting that these risks are long term in nature and remain an emerging risk area for many RSE licensees, APRA intends to issue draft guidance on how a prudent RSE licensee can demonstrate it has a clear understanding of ESG risks, reflects ESG considerations in the investment strategy and manages material ESG risks," APRA said.

"This may include demonstrating, through scenario analysis and stress-testing, the impact of investment decisions and risk management on the investment portfolio and the broader market."

APRA said it will also clarify the interplay of CPG 229 and SPG 530, with particular reference to stress-testing and the fact that ESG risks include more than just climate change.

On the topic of stress-testing, APRA said many submissions requested more guidance on how stress tests be constructed and asked for specific example scenarios with reasonable time periods for events to be considered. They also asked for guidance on how the tests should be framed in terms of member outcomes and connected to performance test results.

APRA said some submissions also questioned whether the regulator's expectations would differ for smaller funds, "and potentially less resourced, entities where the costs of comprehensive stress testing may be considered prohibitive or to outweigh the benefits".

APRA said it is up to RSE licensees to construct scenarios that are realistic to their individual funds, however the regulator will focus on guidance on key considerations a licensee should apply when developing scenarios.

"APRA encourages RSE licensees to undertake a stress testing programme at least annually, with reporting to the board or relevant sub-committee clearly demonstrating the outcomes of the stress testing, the assumptions and modelling used, and where tolerances are breached, the potential actions that may be taken. It is likely that APRA expectations in relation to these matters will be reflected in draft SPG 530," it said.

Elsewhere, licensees also requested clear guidance on implementing an adequate valuation governance framework.

"Areas identified for guidance included when independent valuations would be considered appropriate, what valuation sources should be used and how results should be reported to the board or relevant sub-committee to provide comfort on the robustness of the valuations and underlying methodology," APRA said.

"Submissions also called for clarification on the expected frequency of regular valuations and when interim valuations should be undertaken."

APRA said it intends to clarify valuation governance, valuation methodology, frequency and monitoring, and the types of valuation risks a fund is expected to consider.