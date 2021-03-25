NEWS
Executive Appointments
New finance, operations GM at Australian Unity
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAR 2021   12:40PM

Australian Unity has appointed a general manager of finance, commercial and operations for its wealth and capital markets unit.

Jenny Saliba was most recently the chief financial officer of ASX-listed firm Think Childcare, where she helped lead a business transformation after its IPO and execute a capital investment program to improve the quality of services.

Prior to this, she worked at HLB Mann Judd, Charter Hall, ING Real Estate Investment Management and Greengate Group.

Saliba will join Australian Unity Wealth & Capital Markets on May 10.

Wealth and Capital Markets chief executive Esther Kerr-Smith said Saliba's experience in the education, aged care and property sectors made her a stand-out candidate for the role as Australian Unity continues to expand its presence in the social infrastructure sector, which includes aged care and retirement accommodation, healthcare infrastructure, student accommodation and specialist disability accommodation.

"Jenny brings invaluable insights and direct experience in capital markets, funds management, real estate trusts, M&A and strategy, and will play a key role in supporting our future growth ambitions," Kerr-Smith said.

Saliba said: "I am excited to join Australian Unity, an organisation leading the way in social infrastructure by aligning quality care services with investment-grade assets."

