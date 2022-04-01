New distribution head at Perennial

Perennial Partners has a new head of distribution and a new institutional sales director.

Cesar Farfan, currently Perennial's head of retail distribution, has been promoted to the position of head of distribution.

In his new position Farfan will be expected to continue to run and manage Perennial's retail distribution, marketing and client services teams and now also take responsibility for institutional distribution.

He steps into the new position as head of distribution next week.

In other news in Perennial's distribution team, Chris Comino will join the firm as institutional sales director.

Comino has more than 20 years' experience in sales at a range of financial institutions including Merrill Lynch, HSBC Asset Management and most recently, Man Group.

He will also commence in his new position at Perennial on April 4.

"These appointments reflect Perennial's strategic focus on equipping and resourcing our firm to better service a wholesale market in Australia that continues to institutionalise and an evolving institutional market," Perennial Partners executive director Anthony Patterson said.

"Our diverse range of specialist investment teams bring a range of investment solutions to the market and we look forward to doing so with Cesar and Chris in their new positions."