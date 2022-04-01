Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New distribution head at Perennial

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:40PM

Perennial Partners has a new head of distribution and a new institutional sales director.

Cesar Farfan, currently Perennial's head of retail distribution, has been promoted to the position of head of distribution.

In his new position Farfan will be expected to continue to run and manage Perennial's retail distribution, marketing and client services teams and now also take responsibility for institutional distribution.

He steps into the new position as head of distribution next week.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

In other news in Perennial's distribution team, Chris Comino will join the firm as institutional sales director.

Comino has more than 20 years' experience in sales at a range of financial institutions including Merrill Lynch, HSBC Asset Management and most recently, Man Group.

He will also commence in his new position at Perennial on April 4.

"These appointments reflect Perennial's strategic focus on equipping and resourcing our firm to better service a wholesale market in Australia that continues to institutionalise and an evolving institutional market," Perennial Partners executive director Anthony Patterson said.

"Our diverse range of specialist investment teams bring a range of investment solutions to the market and we look forward to doing so with Cesar and Chris in their new positions."

Read more: Perennial PartnersAnthony PattersonCesar FarfanChris Comino
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perennial awards new fund admin mandate
Perennial expands private markets offering
Perennial establishes ESG boutique
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
Perennial adds to team
IOOF divests Perennial Value
NAB extends asset manager custody deal
Aussie equities manager transitions leadership
Perennial cuts fees for defensive LIC, revises investment strategy
JBWere senior analyst joins Perennial

Editor's Choice

Labor promises cheap childcare, climate action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In his reply to the 2022 Federal Budget, opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised cheaper childcare and an investment in renewable energy.

New distribution head at Perennial

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perennial Partners has a new head of distribution and a new institutional sales director.

LGIAsuper expands leadership as acquisition completes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
LGIAsuper has finalised its acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business, adding to its executive team in the process.

Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia has increased the economic costs to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, by applying an additional tariff of 35% for all imports from Russia and its ally Belarus.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24-25

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.