New boutique launches private debt fund

Nero Private - a newly established boutique non-bank credit firm - has launched its first private debt fund, aimed at supporting Australian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while offering investors stable returns.

Nero Private invests in credit-vetted, property-secured loans specifically tailored for commercial finance purposes.

The minimum investment amount for the Nero Private Fund is $50,000 and it has been established to deliver annual returns starting from 10% p.a.

Nero Private managing director Sanja Crnogorac said the firm aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the evolving needs of both borrowers and investors, while streamlining the transaction process.

"As borrowers and investors increasingly seek alternatives to conventional banking, private credit is becoming an essential component of the financial landscape," Crnogorac said.

"Nero Private is poised to meet this demand by offering bespoke credit solutions that deliver value to both investors and Australian businesses."

Nero Private is an offshoot of Nero Financial, a commercial brokerage firm which was founded in early 2021.

Nero Financial managing director David Crook said the growth of Nero Financial over the past few years laid the groundwork for the creation of Nero Private.

"The market is rapidly changing, and the needs of modern entrepreneurs are constantly evolving. In asking then, how can we best support our clients, we saw an opportunity to not only provide capitalised deals at a lower LVR but also, allow our partners to pick and choose the deals they like, in real-time," Crook said.

"To achieve this, we needed a partner with extensive credit and risk experience, coupled with a passion for small business. Sanja Crnogorac was the perfect fit-highly regarded, proven in her success, and dedicated to upholding transparency and integrity."