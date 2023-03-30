New Australian digital assets bill to regulate crypto

Crypto regulation in Australia has taken a giant leap, with Senator Andrew Bragg unveiling the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2023.

The Digital Assets Bill 2023 aims to transform Australia's digital asset landscape by implementing a robust regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

This legislation also seeks to bolster consumer protection, promote investment, and streamline the rapidly growing crypto industry in Australia.

Earlier this year, Bragg expressed concerns that the government was falling behind in the global race for cryptocurrency regulation. He criticised the government for not implementing a comprehensive licencing framework for the digital asset industry.

In response, the Digital Assets Bill introduced a new licencing framework, consisting of three authorisations: Digital Asset Exchange, Digital Asset Custody, and Stablecoin Issuance.

For Digital Asset Exchanges, the Bill proposes minimum capital requirements, participant conduct regulations, and governance measures to ensure transparency and security. It also mandates the segregation of customer funds to protect users in case of exchange failures, such as those experienced by FTX, ACX.io, My CryptoWallet, and Blockchain Global Limited.

Of note, the collapse of Blockchain Global cost consumers approximately $21 million.

In the realm of Digital Asset Custody, the Bill requires key personnel to be based in Australia, sets minimum capital requirements, and calls for the segregation of customer funds. It also establishes auditing, assurance, and disclosure requirements for enhanced consumer protection.

For stablecoins, the Bill creates minimum reserve standards, requiring issuers to hold the full amount of their face value liabilities in accounts with an Australian ADI.

Further, the Bill requires banks and financial institutions to disclose their use and management of foreign CBDCs in Australia to ASIC and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

"The Digital Assets Bill will put Australia back into the race to regulate," Bragg said.

"Australia can be a digital asset hub whilst protecting digital asset consumers. but we must act now."

Crypto exchange, BTC Markets expressed full support for the Digital Assets Bill, recognising it as a crucial first step in regulating Australia's crypto industry.

BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said that regulatory clarity has been a significant challenge for the crypto industry in Australia. Therefore, the proposed bill will provide clear guidelines and regulatory frameworks, which will benefit the industry by attracting more institutional investors and driving innovation.

However, the Bills scope is limited, meaning that it's looking to tackle parts of the industry that mirror tradefi and regulating inherently negative human behaviour and limiting investor harm, she said.

"At first read, it does not seem to address the wider issues on DeFi, or the varying nature of digital assets. It's a first step towards a more comprehensive framework," Bowler stated.

The Digital Assets Bill builds on an earlier draft Bill published last year, the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022, which was also proposed by Bragg.

As per the Digital Assets Bill 2022, individuals were required to hold a licence granted by the Minister or possess a recognised foreign licence to operate a digital asset exchange, provide digital asset custody services, or issue stablecoins in Australia.

Additionally, the 2022 Bill also provided that certain banks that facilitate the availability or use of digital Yuan in Australia adhere to reporting requirements outlined.