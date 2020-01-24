NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
Netwealth to tap growing HNW demand
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 24 JAN 2020   12:08PM

Netwealth is looking to take advantage of growing demand among high net-worth and private wealth investors for sophisticated platform offerings, with plans afoot for the launch of a premium product within months.

The $28 billion platform is set to launch a new "Premium" offering within its flagship accelerator range for high-net worth, private wealth and sophisticated investors, as it continues its shift towards a user-pays model.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Netwealth managing director Matt Heine said the platform was focused on ensuring it had a range of user-pays options available on the platform, from those suited for "low sophistication" investors to more intricate offerings for the likes of high-net worth clients.

"With all the change going on in the industry at the moment and a real focus on best interest, we've been very focused on moving towards more of a user-pays model when it comes to building the platform and the different product options available," Heine told Financial Standard.

Heine said a big part of that is ensuring that a solution exists for clients with simple needs looking for a lower cost product.

"And at the other end of the extreme where we're working increasingly with high net worth and private wealth groups, that we're able to offer a range of services that aren't generally available in the industry, such as bonds, international trading with multi-currency trading, and IM funds," he added.

Heine said it was important for Netwealth to be able to offer a specific product for wholesale investors who need "global access and more sophisticated portfolio construction", especially as the interest in a more sophisticated offering continues to grow among the platform's clients.

A number of Netwealth's product solutions have been offered on an ad-hoc basis in the past, with different clients taking single aspects to suit their needs, he added.

"This is the first time that they'll be packaged up and sold as a stand-alone product stream," Heine said.

"And certainly as our success in the high-net worth and private clients space continues to grow, we see the product being a really important part of our feature set."

Heine emphasised it was important for the platform to continue its shift towards a user-pays model to ensure lower-balanced clients no longer subsidised their wealthier contemporaries.

"This makes it very clear that the services and the products that they're accessing have got a fee attached to them and that's commensurate with what they're actually getting as opposed to it being cross subsidised across the different client segments," he said.

The introduction of the Premium option comes as Netwealth undertakes a "major" product update for its wealth and super accelerator businesses, which includes the introduction of Xwrap as a software-as-a-service product, to cater for non-custodial, off-platform investments. Heine said SaaS revenue for Xwrap is now being collected.

In a quarterly business updated released this week, Netwealth posted record funds under administration for the December quarter, raking in an additional $2.9 billion to take its total beyond $28 billion.

Read more: NetwealthPremiumFinancial StandardXwrapMatt Heine
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP remediation processes questionable
Analysts remain wary as ASX breaks 7000
New super fund to launch
GROW Super boosts executive leadership
Insurers halt sales to fire-affected areas
Super fund adds first operations lead
Industry fund names new investment chief
Super fund rebrands
VFMC chief risk officer to depart
Geared super funds hit jackpot
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yJf2blRF