Netwealth hires head of investment solutions

As part of a broader strategy to grow its asset management and managed accounts offerings, Netwealth has hired the former head of private wealth at Nikko Asset Management.

A spokesperson for Netwealth confirmed Naomi Finnigan has been appointed to the role of head of investment solutions at the platform provider.

She joins from Nikko Asset Management where she spent more than six years heading its private wealth capabilities. Nikko's local business was recently acquired by Yarra Capital.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine said: "We are really pleased Naomi has joined the team as we focus on growing our asset management and managed account business alongside our broader platform offering."

"Naomi's experience will be a great addition to the team and brings a unique skill set."

Finnigan brings more than 20 years' experience in financial services, having held roles with Macquarie, ABN AMRO Bank, Alpha Structured Investments and Deutsche Asset Management.

Prior to joining Nikko, Finnigan was director, distribution at Mason Stevens.

Yarra Capital completed its acquisition of Nikko's Australia business in April after having first announced the deal in March this year.