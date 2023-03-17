NEOS named Life Company of the Year

NEOS Life has taken home the top prize at the Association of Financial Advisers' Life Company of the Year awards, with TAL and MetLife named runners up.

The win for NEOS Life marks the first time in five years that the top gong hasn't gone to TAL.

Alongside the overall platinum AFA Life Company of the Year award and individual product awards, offered in conjunction with Plan for Life, other categories included the client service team awards with the Beddoes Institute.

In the client service team awards, NEOS Life was again announced Underwriting Team of the Year and also took out the BDM Team of the Year, whilst Zurich Australia won Claims Team of the Year.

While congratulating both NEOS and Zurich, Beddoes Institute chief executive Bill Nikolovski said: "We have seen the newer life insurance companies gain substantial traction in the marketplace recently, and it is clear why, when all the top performing insurers in the key touchpoints of underwriting and business support were smaller companies."

AFA president Sam Perera said despite the challenges in the sector in recent years, life insurance companies continue to innovate and adapt to the changing environment.

"Most important is their ongoing role in providing certainty and security to millions of Australians ever year," he said.

"The AFA congratulates NEOS on winning the platinum award for the first time, and all winners and finalists of individual awards."