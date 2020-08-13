Navigator takes stake in investment portfolio

Navigator Global Investments has entered into an agreement with Neuberger Berman subsidiary Dyal Capital Partners to acquire minority ownership interests in six of its funds.

The ASX-listed parent of US-based Lighthouse Investment Partners will take minority ownership interests in Bardin Hill Investment Partners, Capstone Investment Advisors, CFM, MKP Capital Management, Pinnacle Asset Management and Waterfall Asset Management.

The firms collectively have $35 million in assets under management across 26 diversified investment strategies.

Navigator chair Michael Shepherd said: "We believe this is a compelling transaction with strong commercial logic. The acquisition is an important development in the evolution if Navigator. We have long targeted high-quality opportunities to grow and diversify our holdings to generate strong long term shareholder returns."

Navigator will acquire the portfolio in two parts. The first being that it is entitled to receive the first $17 million of cash distributions annually and indexed at 3% plus 20% of any cash distributions in excess of this amount.

In exchange, Navigator will issue the Dyal funds a 40% economic interest at closing through a combination of ordinary shares and convertible notes.

Following 2025, Navigator will acquire the remainder of the Dyal funds' interests in the cash distributions for a single redemption payment based on the portfolio's performance.

The portfolio will be housed separately and operate independently of Navigator's investment in Lighthouse Investment Partners.

Head of Dyal Capital Michael Rees said Dyal looks forward to its ongoing involvement and partnership with Navigator.

"We are happy these six managers will remain part of the Dyal eco-system and view our indirect interest in the Lighthouse business as an attractive addition which is expected to contribute positively to our investment in the years to come," he said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by January 2021 and is subject to shareholder and the Foreign Investment Review Board approval.