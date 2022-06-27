Newspaper icon
Natixis names head of diversity, equity and inclusion

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   12:11PM

Natixis Investment Managers has promoted Charlene Sagoe to head of diversity, equity and inclusion for its international business.

Sagoe will be responsible for driving Natixis' diversity, equity and inclusion ambitions which is an important pillar of the investment manager's corporate social responsibility strategy. She'll execute five key pillars to deliver diversity, equity and inclusion strategy around, gender balance, cultural diversity, education and training, governance and data and measurement.

Sagoe will report to global head of corporate social responsibility Tracey Flaherty and the international head of distribution Joseph Pinto. She will also work closely with human resources teams as well as the head of diversity, equity and inclusion for the US business to provide education and training for its employees.

Natixis welcomed Sagoe in 2008; during her tenure, she has held several roles in marketing and communications. Most recently, she was international head of digital marketing while at the same time taking on an active lead on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Notably, she also championed the first diversity, equity and inclusion training for 80% of the international employee base.

Flaherty said: "Charlene's strong knowledge of the business, proven influencing and leadership skills, coupled with the ability to forge strong relationships at all levels, will allow her to drive and deliver the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy for international distribution."

"She has already led the organisation on high-impact initiatives including 'Inclusive Leadership' and the Scholarship programme. She cares deeply about diversity, equity and inclusion, her leadership and contributions will make Natixis IM a better organisation."

