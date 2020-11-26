NEWS
General
Nabtrade brokerage to support rural youth
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:01PM

Nabtrade has announced it will donate a day's brokerage to support an organisation supporting the community.

Rural Aid will receive the donation this year. It was established in 2015 and provides holistic support to rural Australia and is one of the largest rural charities in the world.

Rural Aid chief executive John Walters said the organisation is delighted it's the charity of choice for nabtrade's charity trading day.

Rural Aid said 80% of nabtrade's brokerage will support Rural Aid's Young Minds program, which helps improve mental wellness for rural youth.

The remaining 20% will be donated to the ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation which has partnered with 10 Australian charities that provide support and financial assistance to children, disability and medical research.

"Our Young Minds program will launch in 2021 to increase mental wellness and education in rural areas by reducing the stigma amongst school age children," Walters said.

"The program will include presentations, workbooks, journals, peer support and counselling for participating schools in selected regions of New South Wales and Queensland."

Last year, nabtrade supported the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, in 2018 they partnered with the Alannah & Madeline Foundation whose mission was to protect children from violence, and the year prior The Luke Batty Foundation was the beneficiary of the initiative.

Meanwhile, NAB was given the second highest score for the banking and financial services sector in Australia in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

NAB scored strongly in priority areas such as climate strategy, financial inclusion and corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

