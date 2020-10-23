NAB adds to wealth client remediation

National Australia Bank has added to its existing $2 billion bill for customer remediation, upping its provisions for wealth clients ahead of its full year results.

The bank has increased its provisions for customer remediation to $266 million after tax. Of this, $172 million is related to matters from the IOOF-acquired MLC Wealth.

The wealth remediation is a result of non-compliant advice given to customers, adviser service fees charged by NAB Financial Planning, ongoing liabilities NAB has responsibility for following the sale of MLC Wealth and remediation for MLC Life.

The bank said until the customer payments have been finalised, the bill for remediation is uncertain.

Furthermore, all earnings associated with MLC Wealth will move off its balance sheet to discontinued operations from 2H20 with the earnings separation costs estimated to reach $200 million.

From the $266 million remediation provision, $90 million to banking is going towards banking-related matters, $90 million for payroll remediation and $94 million for impairment of property assets.

Following a review, NAB identified errors dating back to 2012 in its payroll to former and current employees. It expects the costs to execute the remediation to exceed $15 million.

In addition, the bank has plans to consolidate its Melbourne office space as a result of the pandemic with more staff working from home.

The remediation provisions and impairment charge is set to reduce its common equity tier one capital ratio by around 15 basis points.

It comes as NAB increased its customer remediation provisions back in April before its half-year results, adding $188 million after tax.

NAB will release its full year results on November 5.