Investment

MSCI reclassifies Pakistan to frontier market

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   12:38PM

The index provider will reclassify Pakistan from emerging to frontier, on the back of size and liquidity.

MSCI will implement the change in a single step in November, alongside its semi-annual index review (SAIR).

"Although the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity," MSCI said in a statement.

"More specifically, index continuity rules, as described in section 2.4 of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes Methodology, have been applied since the November 2018 Semi-Annual Index Review to maintain the required three constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index."

It said since the November 2019 SAIR, there have been no securities in the MSCI Pakistan equity universe that meet the emerging markets size and liquidity criteria within its market classification framework.

MSCI expects four new securities to be included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index with an estimated weight of 1.90% based on August end pro-forma data.

MSCI classifies markets as: developed, emerging, frontier or standalone market. To do so, it uses three measures: economic development, market accessibility, and size and liquidity.

Pakistan was classified as an emerging market alongside other Asia countries of India, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Philippines.

Now it joins its Asian peers of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam which are also frontier markets at MSCI.

