Executive Appointments

MSC Group appoints chair, enters Singapore

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:23PM

The trustee and fund administrator has appointed an industry veteran as group chair to support its overseas expansion.

Harvey Kalman will lead the board of MSC Group, in one of several roles he's taken since leaving Equity Trustees last year.

The appointment of Kalman is central to the future of MSC Group as it looks to carve out its position globally and in the Australian corporate trustee market, MSC Group said.

As chair, he will work alongside MSC Group chief executive Matthew Fletcher to provide leadership and advice across the business.

"Harvey's industry expertise will help support MSC as we expand into the global market with the opening of our Singapore office. Harvey's advice will be an asset to our team and support our growth, as well as help us to shape the future of fund services," Fletcher said.

Kalman said he is pleased to be taking on the role and excited for the what the future holds for MSC Group.

His appointment comes as MSC Group establishes a Singapore office, it's first outside of Australia.

MSC Group said the new office is an obvious move for the business.

''MSC Group's entrance into Singapore is not simply opportunistic. Our analysis represented Singapore as a more progressive hub and the next logical step for us to strengthen our financial services offering and support our strategic priorities," Fletcher said.

Also commenting, Kalman added: "Singapore is a more progressive market that provides investors and clients a more streamlined approach to capital raising and management. They have a regulatory and taxation framework that supports more flexible capital arrangements - something that our Australian market just isn't doing.''

''MSC is focused on building a diverse range of fund services and offerings, working with the right clients, and ensuring cycle proof sustainability.

"I am confident with their entrance into the Asia Pacific market and their strong track record in prioritising value, I can help drive the next phase for MSC Group and deliver exceptional results for investors.''

