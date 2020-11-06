NEWS
Investment
Morningstar's conviction weakened on BlackRock fund
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:44PM

Morningstar has dropped its rating for BlackRock's Concentrated Industrial Share Fund to neutral.

The fund's lead portfolio manager Charles Lanchester and team have added a total return portfolio and a long-short offering to the fund, but Morningstar analyst Ksenia Zaychuk said it should focus on just a single strategy.

"Our conviction is weakened," she said.

"While the team is well supported by BlackRock's global platform and can leverage capital markets, risk and quantitative analysis, and ESG teams, we would prefer them to focus on one strategy."

The fund's investment process focuses on high quality industrials without exposure to the top five companies by market cap, sitting in Morningstar's mid-cap style category.

"The strategies' differentiated mandate means there is an inherent small/mid-cap tilt," Zaychuk said.

But a BlackRock spokesperson said: "The BlackRock Australian fundamental equities investment team has longevity, consistency of process, and a strong performance track record since inception in 2015. As a matter of policy, BlackRock does not comment on individual research reports."

Lanchester has the final say in balancing the analyst's conviction in the stock with the liquidity profile to decide on appropriate weightings.

Despite exiting in June, the fund's high exposure to Webcentral Group and Gentrack Group, which had their market capitalisations shrink were costly to performance but the position in Kogan paid off with the rush to e-commerce in the pandemic.

"Unsurprisingly, there are some notable sector biases. Materials and financial services are large underweightings compared with the broad market index," she said.

But Zaychuck has concerns over the exposure to Kogan said investors should be aware that as assets grow these positions in less mature businesses might be difficult to take advantage of.

"The portfolio suffered a sharp drawdown in February-March 2020 but has rebounded very strongly, appreciating nearly 50%," she said.

"We like the focus on free cash flow generation and conservatively positioned balance sheets and think this should help avoid the riskiest business models."

The fund has a 0.85% management fee and a 15% performance fee.

"BlackRock boasts an experienced team, but potential distraction on newer products and some portfolio construction concerns temper our view," Zaychuk said

"[...] we don't think this share class will be able to deliver positive alpha relative to the category benchmark index, explaining its Morningstar Analyst Rating of neutral."

Editor's Choice
Connie McKeage to step back at OneVue
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
OneVue's founder and managing director Connie McKeage will leave the lead role but stay on as a consultant, alongside other executive departures as Iress's $115 million purchase is implemented.
Ares readies second credit fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
Ares's joint venture with Fidante Partners will launch a second credit fund later this year.
AMP welcomes board director
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:07PM
AMP has added a former Telstra executive to its board, citing her experience in leading cultural change as a driving force.
BAS agents to expand service offering
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:10PM
The Tax Practitioners Board has registered a new legislative instrument to allow BAS agents to expand their services in relation to the superannuation guarantee charge (SGC).
