Executive Appointments

Morningstar hires new research business head

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   12:05PM

Morningstar appointed an advice executive, who previously led Matrix Planning Solutions, to lead its research and investment advisory business lines.

Rick Di Cristoforo has been appointed director of research products.

In his new role, Di Cristoforo will lead Morningstar's research product lines including Adviser Research Centre and Research Advisory - its investment advisory offering through which it advises on approved product lists, model portfolios and managed accounts.

He will work with another recent hire, director of financial planning products Ivon Gower.

"Rick brings over 20 years' experience in advice, with a deep understanding of the needs of advisers and licensees, and a passion for empowering adviser and investor success," Morningstar head of product and client solutions Graham Dixon said.

"We are excited to have Rick on the Morningstar team and look forward to continuing to accelerate our efforts to support advisers and their clients, across our research & investment solutions and our financial planning software."

Di Cristoforo led Matrix Planning Solutions as managing director from 2008 to 2014.

He was also head of sales at Colonial First State and general manager of advice strategy and projects at Commonwealth Bank, before leading Chelsea Wealth Management. In recent years, he has been independently consulting.

"Morningstar has such a depth of capability and expertise in investment research and portfolio construction. The opportunity to package these capabilities in different ways to support advisers' investment propositions is really exciting," Di Cristoforo said.

"Advisers are under increasing time pressure and need more support and technology to help them devise and implement investment portfolios, so they can focus on delivering their important services to clients."

