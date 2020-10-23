Morningstar creates chief ratings officer role

Morningstar has created a new chief ratings officer position and combined the leadership roles of two research units.

From 1 January 2021, two long-serving employees will take on new titles as the Chicago-based firm restructures its investment coverage and "raises the bar" on research integrity.

Jeffrey Ptak assumes the new chief ratings officer role, responsible for approving new investment ratings methodologies for managed-investment strategies and equities.

With more than 17 years at Morningstar, Ptak has served in a number of senior roles. He joined as an equity analyst and moved on to become a director of exchange-traded fund analysis, investment manager, and president and investments chief of Morningstar Investment Services.

Ptak's most recent role was global director of manager research, overseeing the global manager-research team and ratings-setting on funds, ETFs and other managed investments.

Lee Davidson has been promoted to lead global manager of research and quantitative research, expanding on his existing remit.

As the head of quantitative research for the past five years, Davidson joined as a product consultant, fund analyst and quantitative analyst.

"Investors have long benefitted from our analysts' judgment and, as investment options have proliferated and become more complex, the need for good judgment has grown exponentially. We are eager to harness new technologies and analytics to extend our analysts' reach in order to keep empowering investors," Davidson said.