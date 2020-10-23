NEWS
Executive Appointments
Morningstar creates chief ratings officer role
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 OCT 2020   12:29PM

Morningstar has created a new chief ratings officer position and combined the leadership roles of two research units.

From 1 January 2021, two long-serving employees will take on new titles as the Chicago-based firm restructures its investment coverage and "raises the bar" on research integrity.

Jeffrey Ptak assumes the new chief ratings officer role, responsible for approving new investment ratings methodologies for managed-investment strategies and equities.

With more than 17 years at Morningstar, Ptak has served in a number of senior roles. He joined as an equity analyst and moved on to become a director of exchange-traded fund analysis, investment manager, and president and investments chief of Morningstar Investment Services.

Ptak's most recent role was global director of manager research, overseeing the global manager-research team and ratings-setting on funds, ETFs and other managed investments.

Lee Davidson has been promoted to lead global manager of research and quantitative research, expanding on his existing remit.

As the head of quantitative research for the past five years, Davidson joined as a product consultant, fund analyst and quantitative analyst.

"Investors have long benefitted from our analysts' judgment and, as investment options have proliferated and become more complex, the need for good judgment has grown exponentially. We are eager to harness new technologies and analytics to extend our analysts' reach in order to keep empowering investors," Davidson said.

Editor's Choice
QIC hires former Frontier infrastructure head
KANIKA SOOD
QIC has named a new portfolio manager for its $1.8 billion core infrastructure fund, previously managed by Ross Israel and Matina Papathanasiou.
Remote exams offered to Melbourne advisers
KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is providing remote-sitting options for financial advisers in Melbourne affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
Pendal appoints head of institutional
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group has hired an IFM Investors executive director as its new head of institutional for Australia which has $19.8 billion in assets.
Legacy AMP Life policyholders take premium hit
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some retail AMP Life customers received a steep premium increase on their income protection policies recently.
Featured Profile
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
