Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAR 2024   12:00PM

About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

That's the key finding from the institution's consumer research, which showed a 13-percentage point gap compared to the 31% of men who feel the same.

The research found 25% of women feel 'extremely unprepared', compared to 15% of men.

Further, about 33% of women say they have little to no understanding when it comes to superannuation, investments, and retirement savings products.

"We know that financial literacy, engagement with your super fund and seeking advice have a major impact on improving women's financial confidence," CFS Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.

She added that many young women are keen to engage with their super fund and seek advice, with the research finding 70% of women aged 25-29 would happily use their super to pay for financial advice.

Of the women who do receive advice, 67% have a financial strategy in place, while just 24% of those who do not have an adviser do. Meanwhile, 61% who receive advice feel financially prepared for retirement, compared to just 20% of those without an adviser.

"One in three women who have never received advice said they don't seek any guidance about their finances, from any sources," Power said.

"Engaging with your super fund is an important first step towards improving your financial literacy and building confidence about retirement."

CFS added that, in the year ahead, it will be introducing new services and tools that will give members access to topic-based simple super advice.

Read more: Colonial First StateCFS SuperannuationKelly Power
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Best default super funds revealed
Centrepoint Alliance targets further growth with new platform
Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments
Mergers a boon for super member growth
Investment Trends ranks top five platforms
Colonial First State launches new offering to advisers
Oaktree's local head of distribution resigns
Aussies want advice from their super fund: CFS
CFS Edge launches Cboe products
What you read in 2023

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach