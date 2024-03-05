More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFSBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 5 MAR 2024 12:00PM
Read more: Colonial First State, CFS Superannuation, Kelly Power
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.
That's the key finding from the institution's consumer research, which showed a 13-percentage point gap compared to the 31% of men who feel the same.
The research found 25% of women feel 'extremely unprepared', compared to 15% of men.
Further, about 33% of women say they have little to no understanding when it comes to superannuation, investments, and retirement savings products.
"We know that financial literacy, engagement with your super fund and seeking advice have a major impact on improving women's financial confidence," CFS Superannuation chief executive Kelly Power said.
She added that many young women are keen to engage with their super fund and seek advice, with the research finding 70% of women aged 25-29 would happily use their super to pay for financial advice.
Of the women who do receive advice, 67% have a financial strategy in place, while just 24% of those who do not have an adviser do. Meanwhile, 61% who receive advice feel financially prepared for retirement, compared to just 20% of those without an adviser.
"One in three women who have never received advice said they don't seek any guidance about their finances, from any sources," Power said.
"Engaging with your super fund is an important first step towards improving your financial literacy and building confidence about retirement."
CFS added that, in the year ahead, it will be introducing new services and tools that will give members access to topic-based simple super advice.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK
EG to target intermediaries
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Angela Jackson
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY