Insurance
More clarity on life insurance best interest duty needed: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   12:36PM

An Actuaries Institute Taskforce has made sweeping recommendations for broad changes to Australia's retail disability income insurance market, including providing examples of Best Interest Duty in life insurance.

The report said ASIC included in RG 175 examples of the application of the BID in various circumstances, but there are no "useful examples" for life insurance.

The report said the Taskforce considers this omission to be an important factor in the way BID is implemented in practice.

"The Taskforce believes that the interpretation of BID for life insurance has evolved over time and advisers tend to recommend the most feature rich policies and rely on rating houses to identify those products," the report said.

"Various interviewees mentioned this as a concern. Amongst other things, this practice tends to drive insurers to add features (and therefore complexity) to their products - in effect an 'arms race'."

The report said these additions are not necessarily driven by customer needs and in many circumstances customers have only a superficial understanding of the full product when they buy it.

"Adviser interviewees felt strongly that advisers do address the trade-off between benefits and price appropriately. Furthermore, adviser interviewees felt strongly that the lack of examples in RG 175 was not an issue of concern," it said.

"The Taskforce notes this position but feels that there is no-downside and potential real benefit to be gained by including such examples."

Taskforce convenor Ian Laughlin said without an overhaul of the system as a whole, those who need cover may not be able to afford it in the future and life insurance companies selling individual disability income insurance policies will continue to suffer large losses.

Laughlin said the sector must offer products that provide more certain outcomes, are more easily understood by consumers with features and prices that better meet their needs.

Taskforce recommendations include a review of the law around life insurance and issued a warning that regulators will continue to intervene until the sector shows sustainable improvements in practices and outcomes.

The review determined that the market is at risk of failure, despite 850,000 individual disability income insurance policies currently on issue, indicating the importance of the market.

President of the Actuaries Institute and a key member of the Taskforce Hoa Bui said: "The lack of sustainability of the disability insurance market is one of the most pressing issues for life insurers today.  We've looked at the issues through a consumer lens to find a way forward for all parties."

The report said the product has become more and more complex over time, making it difficult for customers to understand and be satisfied with claims outcomes.

"At the same time, affordability and accessibility for those needing cover is declining," the report said.

"Increasingly, those with cover are finding the cost prohibitive, and the more-healthy policyholders are then likely to not maintain cover."

The report, which includes findings, recommendations, and a paper on the framework for a 'reference product' for risk and uncertainty assessment, involved input from over 40 actuaries, and discussions with regulators, Treasury, chief executives, boards, lawyers, consumer advocates, claims and underwriting professionals, doctors and financial advisers.

The taskforce said it hopes to achieve stable prices, sustainable outcomes for insurers, community confidence and product features, underwriting and claims practices that promote closer alignment between consumers and insurers.

It recommended that insurers gain better insights into customer claims experience, adopt simpler and cheaper products with a focus on return to health and work and provide strong controls over the level of benefits paid.

Additionally, the taskforce is calling for products that can be updated to allow for advances in medicine, technology and society's expectations, sustainability heat maps and a review of board composition to ensure risks are understood and managed, clear examples of best interest duty and changes to product ratings and standardised collection of medical information and better underwriting and claims data.

