Modern slavery on the rise a decade on from Rana Plaza

It is 10 years since more than 1000 people died in the Rana Plaza textile factory collapse in Bangladesh in April 2013. In the intervening years, regulations to improve factory safety has been introduced in Bangladesh, and issues related to worker safety and human rights has become an issue to manage and ameliorate for companies and investor.

Beyond worker safety concerns, modern slavery is still on the rise - last year, the International Labor Organisation estimated that at any given time, 50 million people are in conditions of modern slavery, and there has been a significant rise of people in modern slavery over the last five years.

In 2020, Australia introduced the Modern Slavery Act and companies have responded with reporting on exposures and risks in their operations and in their supply chains, but experts tell FS Sustainability that much needs to be done both in Bangladesh and around the world to properly tackle the challenge of protecting human rights in the workplace.

Bangladesh: Safety improvements, more to be done

In the wake of the Rana Plaza tragedy, three multi-stakeholder-driven accords were created - the legally binding Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety (the Accord), the retail-driven Alliance on Bangladesh Worker Safety (the Alliance) and the complementing Better Work Programme.

"The Bangladesh Accord has led to improvements in fire safety in buildings, and there is evidence that it's made factories in Bangladesh safer places to work," said First Sentier Investors global head of responsible investment Kate Turner.

"It is good to see that collaboration across suppliers, brands and unions has achieved outcomes when it comes to human rights.

However, Turner said, "safety is such a low bar to be aiming for."

"Labour rights is so much broader," she said.

"In the last 10 years, we've had the pandemic and it's had a huge impact on the apparel sector, and a sector fraught with difficulty has gotten worse.

Ausbil head of ESG research Mans Carlsson corroborated the view that while helpful, the Accord is not the finishing point.

Carlsson recently revisited Bangladesh, nine years after an earlier site visit to tour factories, to speak with workers, factory owners, agents and unions.

"Once companies signed up to the Accord - which has led to significant improvements but hasn't been a panacea on all issues - it was like some investors thought the job was done," he said.

"It's been 10 years [since Rana Plaza], and I wanted to see if it's actually improved.

"Mainly the issues that were there in 2014, you can actually conclude that many of those issues are still there and it's quite sad to see."

Carlsson noted that worker safety has improved in the garment industry, which represents 85% of Bangladesh's export industries, but there are still issues in other industries.

Turner further pointed to the "significant gap" between wages for many workers in the apparel sector in Bangladesh and the living wage - the amount of money people need to survive.

"The pandemic has impacted vulnerable workers who were further exposed," she said.

"Safety is one piece of the puzzle, but there is a much bigger issue to solve for."

Carlsson also highlighted the gap between the minimum wage and living wage, pointing out that the current minimum wage in Bangladesh is BDT 8000 monthly, while some argue that a living wage is closer to BDT 22,000.

"Workers are eating into their savings," he said.

"That's an ongoing issue."

Bangladesh has also experienced high rates of inflation, increasing the strain and causing social unrest, a further risk for companies and investors, Carlsson said.

Taking a global view

Modern slavery and wider human rights impacts are not limited to one country, but a global problem, and a risk facing many Australian companies through their extended supply chain.

Baptist World Aid has released its 2022 Ethical Fashion Report, examining the human rights policies and practices of 120 companies representing almost 600 brands, with this 2023 special edition tracking performance and changes from 25 companies assessed from 2013 to 2022.

The report found that within Australia's fashion industry at current pace of change, it will take 75 years for all companies to pay a living wage at a minimum of one factory each, 30 years for all companies to achieve traceability of more than 75% of raw materials and fibre producers, and 17 years before all companies make grievance mechanisms available to workers at a minimum of one factory each.

"At a high level, what the report is finding is that companies have made significant progress on polices and foundational level indicators that really stipulate the conditions for works and the standards on supply chain," said Bonnie Graham, ethical fashion specialist at Baptist World Aid in Australia.

"But evidencing the outcomes, that's where companies are failing to show any significant improvement on issues like raw materials and tracing and giving workers a living wage."

Reforms to Australia's Modern Slavery Act

The 2020 introduction of the Modern Slavery Act in Australia was a galvanising event for Australian business.

"In the Australian context, we didn't see much progress until there was a legislative driver, and that legislative driver was the introduction of the Modern Slavery Act and the fundamental need for Australian entities to report out on the risks and the actions that they were taking to address those risks," said KPMG partner, human rights and social impact Meg Brodie.

"The introduction of that legislation and a reporting initiative started the conversation in what is a pretty nascent/emerging market for embracing human rights risk, full stop."

During the same decade, the United Nations promulgated the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which are a series of fundamental principles on business responsibilities to protecting human rights in their operations and supply chain, Brodie noted.

Some investors began addressing human rights risks and impacts prior to the introduction of legislation.

First Sentier Investors had implemented a human rights toolkit designed to assist portfolio managers to identify and address human rights risks in investee companies. FSI then applied that toolkit approach to modern slavery when the legislation was brought into Australia in 2020.

"When the Modern Slavery Act came about in Australia, it gave us an opportunity to dig in and put it in practical steps," Turner said.

"That's what we've seen across the market with investors and investee companies, the ability to dive deep into modern slavery as a small subset of the ecosystem of human rights impacts.

"What we've done since then and what I would really like ASX companies to do across the market is not just limit this thinking to modern slavery, but use what we've learnt to think more broadly."

A number of organisations have approached the Modern Slavery Act as a reporting requirement, instead of a more expansive exercise in identifying and responding to risks, Brodie said. For those reasons, KPMG has recommended in its response to the Modern Slavery Act review that mandatory due diligence be introduced.

The results of a federal government review into the first three years of the Modern Slavery Act is imminently expected, and many stakeholders have contributed to the review, with most calling for stronger stipulations. Broadly, three new stipulations have been recommended: the introduction of a federal Anti-Slavery Commissioner, mandatory due diligence reporting, and financial penalties for companies that do not adequately disclose and manage modern slavery incidents and risks.

Brodie noted that Principle 31 of the UN Guiding Principles offers foundational guidance into how to set up a grievance mechanism.

"Principle 31 sets out criteria for effective grievance mechanisms, and those eight criteria speak to precisely what is required to make it effective," she said.

"What you're really looking for is transparency and legitimacy. It needs to be rights-informed and the way you go about setting up a good grievance mechanism is that you need to talk to the people that are going to be affected by the harms.

"That's the step that companies have been reluctant to take - involving those that have been affected in the design of grievance mechanisms."

Grievance mechanisms need to be multi-faceted and work in both formal and informal contexts such that people can raise concerns in a way that is safe, Brodie said.

The step of remedy and remediation is an area where investors can participate as long-term owners, Turner said.

"As investors, once an instance has been found, our first step shouldn't be divestment, our first step should be to lean in and engage," Turner said.

"We know that divestment and remedy don't go hand in hand. It's about having a constructive conversation around making sure that companies are abiding by their obligations in terms of providing remedy and setting aside sufficient amounts of money for that remedy."

The role of investor engagement

In addition to working with companies to encourage wages more in line with living wages, investors have a role to play in calling for unionisation in factories, Carlsson said.

"All of the factory disaster we've seen - Rana Plaza, the Tazreen Fashion factory fire, other disasters - one thing they all had in common was no union representation," Carlsson said.

"The factories themselves and many factory owners see unions as troublemakers, and some of the workers themselves are not keen to join unions, because feel as though the unions have ulterior motives.

"If I were a retailer, I'd have a vested interest that the factories I work with have union membership."

However, few retailers encourage freedom of association, part of a pattern of corporate behaviour that active investors can influence to reduce risks, Carlsson said.

"That leads back to direction of engagements going forward," he said. "Many engagements have assumed that the retailers are the one with the ethical sourcing standards and the moral high ground and the suppliers cut corners.

"There has been an element of that. But to what extent do we investors have to think about the buying companies own behaviour and how they contribute to that behavior?

"Brands have the powers to demand a factory being unionized and there's a strong vested interest to do that. That's one tangible ESG engagement point for investors."

Baptist World Aid found that the vast majority of companies have relationships with supplier factories that do not have trade union or collective bargaining agreements in place. Of the 160 companies assessed in 2022, just 5% of companies could evidence this for over three quarters of their suppliers, with another 42% providing evidence for up to three quarters of suppliers (with the majority falling in the lowest 1-25% bracket).

"Union and collective bargaining agreements is one of the worst-performing indicators," Graham said.

Another tack investors could focus on is that brands are demanding lower prices from factories, which leads to cost-cutting at factories that can lead to modern slavery and other labour abuses.

"A lossmaking factory owner tries to cut corners where he can, and you have brand companies that are trying to squeeze the suppliers," Carlsson said.

"Then, they think that responsible sourcing can just happen. It's a strange situation.

"From an investor perspective, you want companies to maximise profits, but there has to be an equilibrium that also takes into account reputational risks."

Carlsson said that retailers can partially de-risk their operations and ensure influence over human rights by creating long-term relationships with suppliers and working collaboratively with suppliers to examine costs further up the supply chain. He noted that in Bangladesh's case, the majority of cotton needed to create fabric is imported, so moves to recycle cotton and cotton waste in-country could assure supply and potentially lower costs.

"Garment manufacturing has a long value chain," he said.

"If you're only focusing on the cutting and sewing, that's just the end of the process. Whereas now, at least, Bangladesh has started to vertically integrate backwards and they're taking ownership of a greater part of the value chain. That's a real value-add."

Brodie remains optimistic that with greater engagement and enhanced legislation, improving workers conditions is possible.

"The future has to be bright here," Brodie said. "We have this moment in time as companies are grappling with the suite of E, S and G issues and broadening out their conception of sustainability to really meaningfully pull that ESG thread into the conversation," Brodie said.

"I think that the opportunity to do that in an authentic way is what sits before corporate Australia. I do see challenges where organisations are focused on the message rather than the core. The core is responsibility, and that's where greater transparency across a range of stakeholders help us to understand not just the commitment but the impact of the controls you're putting in place."

"Where we're seeing some green shoots in this respect is organisations will start to report on the impact of the things they've put in place and put a long-term view of those impacts, rather than focusing on more descriptions of controls."