MLC waives licensee fees, delays dealer group transitions

MLC Wealth is waiving licensee fees for all of its aligned financial advisers as they struggle to operate their businesses and provide support to clients during unprecedented uncertainty. It has also delayed the transition of advisers from Apogee and Meritum.

In an internal update yesterday, MLC Wealth chief executive Geoff Lloyd informed advisers of five elements of additional support MLC will be providing over the next six months.

To reduce financial pressure on advisers, MLC is waiving 100% of licensee fees from today to June 30. Advisers will then pay just 50% of their usual fees from July 1 to September 30. Professional indemnity fees will continue to be charged.

"Our responsibilities are vastly different to recent memory or what we thought 2020 would bring. I know you're wearing many hats - business owner, adviser, employer, parent, carer and community member - with demands changing daily," Lloyd wrote.

"I also know that it's our great shared privilege to bring to bear deep experience in giving our clients context and confidence when they need it most."

MLC is also delaying the commencement of licensee transitions from Apogee and Meritum to GWM Adviser Services and Godfrey Pembroke to July 2020.

Those who wish to transition sooner still can, Lloyd clarified.

Transitions to fixed-term advice agreements have also been delayed, with the new start date for FTAA clients now July 1. The previous deadline was April 1.

"However we would encourage advisers to commence transitioning from April 1 if they are able to do so, and we will continue to provide training and support for transitions on or after 1 April 2020," Lloyd said.

For those advisers suffering financial stress or hardship, Lloyd encouraged them to contact their licensee head to discuss options for support; "NAB is very much open for business and we can connect you to the right people."

The group is also offering wellbeing support, partnering with Benestar to provide advisers with a program that offers physical, mental, social and financial support.

"At the end of the day, this Adviser Support Package is all about reducing pressure so you have more time with clients. It recognises the community importance of your role in this crisis, and I hope it helps," Lloyd said.

In March, MLC released new research that showed advised clients consider their adviser to be their number one source of information on the financial impact of COVID-19, ahead of news and media and the government.