MLC Life updates retail insurance product range

MLC Life updates retail insurance product rangeBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022 11:55AM
MLC Life Insurance has upgraded its insurance product range to strengthen customer protections.
Effective today, the Income Replacement Ratios (IRRs) for both Income Assure and Income Assure+ will be raised for customers with higher incomes so they can ensure a greater portion of their earnings.
For Income Assure+, MLC Life Insurance said it will use an "own occupation" assessment for clients with a five-year benefit period for the duration of the claim.
These upgrades are in addition to other Income Assure+ features, which also include an income replacement ratio of up to 90% for six months post-claim if customers select the "booster" option.
MLC Life Insurance chief retail insurance officer Michael Rogers said informing the design of its products is extensive customer, adviser, and licensee research.
"Advisers want to provide their customers with greater flexibility and options in their policy, including higher income replacement levels and greater certainty of future premiums. The upgrades we are making now enable our ability to provide quality protection to Australians," he said.
Income Assure and Income Assure+ launched in October last year and aim to provide income protection insurance with a range of cover options to suit specific needs and budgets, making it easier for advisers to help clients protect what's important to them.
Customers also get access to Vivo, MLC Life Insurance's health, wellness, and recovery service which launched in August. MLC Life recently made these services available to financial advisers as well.
