Insurance
MLC Life Insurance raises $650 million
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JAN 2021   3:59PM

The insurer received a $650 million capital injection just before Christmas, as its majority owner Nippon Life sees the risk of MLC Life's "stagnant" business performance continuing beyond 2021.

The raise includes $530 million in ordinary equity, priced at about 86 cents per MLC Life share; and $120 million in subordinated debt with a roughly 10-year maturity.

MLC Life's ownership structure remains the same; NAB bought 20% of the new equity and Nippon bought 80%, in line with their current ownership of the insurer. The $120 million debt was subscribed to by Nippon alone.

"The increase in claims payments of income protection products and others is an industry-wide challenge in Australia. As such, MLC Life has been working to raise premiums and promote efficiencies of its business operations based on their business plan..." Nippon said in a statement.

NAB sold 80% of MLC Life to Nippon Life in 2015 for $2.4 billion, which was followed by disagreements on terms of the transition. Nippon in its recent statement said it injected capital into MLC Life in December 2019 [$290 million] and June 2020 to ensure the business's soundness and support execution of their business plan.

"However, risk of MLC Life's stagnant business performance continuing beyond next year [2021] is of concern in light of the increased unemployment rate due to worsening economy impacted by COVID-19 and expected increase in claims payment and cancellations etc. relating to such developments," Nippon said.

MLC reported $113 million in net loss after tax for the financial year ending 31 December 2019, according to most recent institution-level data published by APRA. Life insurers, as a whole, reported $1.58 billion in net loss for the year ending September 2020.

MLC Life chief executive Rodney Cook said the December 24 announcement demonstrated the "emphatic support of our shareholders and their backing of our strategic direction".

"It sets us up to survive and thrive in the coming post-pandemic environment. It provides real security of policyholder benefits, meaning we will continue to deliver on the promises we make to our customers and business partners," Cook said in a statement.

"As a member of the Nippon Life Group of Companies, we benefit from its long-term view. This additional capital also supports our strategic goals. These include playing a larger role in the group insurance market, developing the industry's leading claims function, and making it more efficient for advisers and superannuation funds to provide insurance to their customers through the use of technology."

MLC LifeNippon LifeNABMLC Life InsuranceRodney Cook
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
