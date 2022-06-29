Newspaper icon
MLC Life enhances income product range

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUN 2022   11:27AM

MLC Life Insurance has made improvements to its Income Assure and Income Assure+ products following adviser feedback.

As a response to cost-of-living pressures, MLC has afforded customers the option to 'inflation proof' their cover to ensure the benefits they receive at the claim stage keep pace with future increases in earnings. Though, any annual increase in cover level up to 3% can be suspended for any year or be turned off completely, should customers wish.

Other enhancements include the option for customers unemployed for more than 12 months to keep their cover regardless of employment status. Additionally, customers who hold their policy inside super can access a certificate of disability for unemployment at no extra cost.

This means, that if customers are unemployed when making a claim and don't satisfy the relevant condition of release, MLC can access the claim outside of super.

MLC chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers said: "Our goal is to ensure our customers have income protection cover that reflects contemporary needs, offering more sustainable premiums while providing options to cater to specific requirements. We will continue to make enhancements over time."

Income Assure and Income Assure+ were launched in October 2021.

"They provide income protection insurance with a range of cover options to suit specific needs and budgets, making it easier for advisers to help clients protect what's important to them," MLC said.

"Informing the design of the products was extensive customer, adviser and licensee research. It revealed customers wanted greater flexibility of the conditions included in their policy, had high income replacement needs during the early stages of a claim, and wanted greater certainty of future premiums."

Income Assure provides an income replacement ratio of 70%, with tiering for incomes above $150,000. Income Assure+ provides a ratio of up to 90% for six months post-claim if customers select the 'booster' option.

The enhancements came into effect this week.

