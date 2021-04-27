MIRA to acquire waste management firm

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets is set to acquire a waste management company for about $2.3 billion.

MIRA is offering to buyout ASX-listed BINGO (BIN) for $3.45 per share, representing a 33% premium on the target company's one-month average share price.

Head of MIRA Asia-Pacific Frank Kwok said the proposal recognises BINGO's achievements and position in the marketplace, with a strong asset base and highly capable management team.

"With MIRA's significant experience investing in and operating recycling and waste management businesses around the world, we look forward to bringing our expertise to support the team in delivering BINGO's next phase of growth," Kwok said.

BINGO's operation covers waste collection across the building and demolition, and commercial industries, as well as recycling services.

It has 10 facilities in New South Wales and four recycling stations in Victoria, with a workforce of about 1000 people and a fleet of over 300 trucks.

BINGO's share price rose 6.7% on yesterday's close of $3.20 to $3.42 mid-morning upon the announcement of the takeover.

In early 2021, BINGO received an offer from CPE Capital, which acted on behalf of a consortium that included MIRA. At the time, BINGO said it was considering the cash proposal of $3.50 per share.

BINGO managing director Daniel Tartak and the board are urging shareholders to unanimously approve the scheme announced today in the absence of a superior offer. Shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote in July.

BINGO chair Elizabeth Crouch said the firm is pleased to have reached unanimous agreement with MIRA on this proposal and concluded that the acquisition is in the best interests of shareholders.