MFS hunts new retail lead

MFS Investment Management is searching for a new head of retail sales for its local business, as the incumbent heads to London for a new role.

MFS has confirmed Ross Cartwright is wrapping up as head of retail, Australia and New Zealand at the end of the month. He has been with MFS since 2013, having initially joined as head of platforms.

Effective October 1, he will be managing director, equities within MFS' Investment Solutions Group (ISG) in London.

Commenting on the move, senior managing director, head of Australia and New Zealand, Marion Poirier said: "We are very pleased for Ross and excited for him as continues his successful career path with MFS."

"Ross has been instrumental in building a well-reputed retail presence for MFS in Australia and New Zealand, supporting advisers and investors across the region. We have no doubt that he will be equally successful in his new MFS role and the opportunities it presents for him."

Reporting to senior managing director, global head - ISG, Ravi Venkataraman, Cartwright will be responsible for "leading the thought leadership efforts related to MFS' fundamental equity investment platform, working closely with MFS' investment teams globally in this capacity".

He will also be involved in bespoke client advisory projects undertaken by ISG.

MFS is currently recruiting for a new head of retail, Australia and New Zealand.