MetLife Investment Management to buy $1bn AIM

The asset management business of MetLife has agreed to acquire ESG-focused fixed income investment manager Affirmative Investment Management (AIM).

With over $1 billion of assets under management, AIM focuses on managing fixed income portfolios that generate a positive environmental and social impact.

As part of the acquisition, MetLife Investment Management (MIM) will integrate AIM's investing experts, processes, and research capabilities to develop new ESG focused investment solutions and enhance its fundamental research, underwriting and security selection processes.

AIM said it remains committed to its existing clients in Australia.

MetLife executive vice president, chief investment officer and president of MIM Steven Goulart said that by combining AIM's expertise with MIM's longstanding commitment to sustainable investing, "we will be even better positioned to provide more comprehensive insight and counsel to clients and consultants on the changing market dynamics related to ESG and impact considerations."

"MIM will maintain its fundamental investment processes, while AIM brings us additional capabilities to go deeper for clients on evaluating sustainability and risk considerations across all of our core competencies in public fixed income, private fixed income and real estate," Goulart said.

AIM co-founder Stephen Fitzgerald added: "We are pleased to be able to join a world-class institutional investment firm in MIM and continue our mission to deliver mainstream financial returns along with positive environmental and social impact AIM."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.