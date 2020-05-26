MetLife Australia partners with Foodbank

The life insurer and its philanthropic foundation will partner with Foodbank to provide 186,000 meals to Australians from July this year to next summer as COVID-19 increases the demand for food relief.

MetLife Australia and MetLife Foundation's donation represent 10,000kgs of food, the company said.

It also equals a $2.3 million social return on investment, according to Foodbank.

"Social return on investment takes into account not only the immediate nutritional benefits of providing food, but also the contribution to improvements in health, emotional wellbeing, sense of self-worth, social relationships and ultimately overall standard of living," MetLife said in a statement.

"We know that many Australians are struggling during this pandemic and we're supporting Foodbank Australia because they are directly helping thousands of Australians in need...We also know that the pandemic will have a long term impact on people's health and wellbeing, and we want to have a deep an enduring impact on our community," MetLife Australia chief executive Richard Nunn said.

"We hope this contribution to Foodbank Australia will help thousands of Australians get the nutrition and energy they need and make it through this current situation."

Foodbank has seen a 48% increase in its demand for food relief since the pandemic hit.

Prior to it, it provided 815,000 people with food every month and worked with 2400 charities.

"Demand for food relief has increased significantly due to job loss and small businesses closures as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. Foodbank has had to scale up in order to help many vulnerable Australians, some of whom have had to ask for assistance for the first time," Foodbank Australia chief executive Brianna Casey said.

"We are truly grateful to MetLife for its generous support which will enable us to support those doing it tough now, and for the long haul."

