Mercer launches aged care support service

Mercer has launched a service to assist employees navigate the complex world of aged care.

Care & Living with Mercer aims to be a one-stop shop, providing information on aged care and living options across home care, retirement living and residential aged care.

The initiative, which is backed by several of Mercer's partners such as Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Ramsay Health, will be available to their employees.

Mercer retirement innovation leader Will Burkitt said navigating the system and finding a trusted source of reliable, accessible, and independent information is proving more difficult than it should be.

"Australia needs to be innovative in how it supports people as our society rapidly ages," Burkitt said.

The recent Royal Commission in the aged care system handed down a whopping 148 recommendations after uncovering systemic problems in the system that puts the most vulnerable at risk.

Such problems include inadequate funding, variable provider governance and behaviour, lack leadership and governance, and poor access to health care. Another is the difficulty of accessing and navigating the system.

Burkitt said about 1.5 million Australians receive ageing care services and more than ever, adult children are acting as carers for the first time.

"One in eight working Australians are currently acting as carers, 27% of whom are primary carers.

"From our extensive consultation with our clients and key industry experts, it's clear that caregiving support - particularly for employees with ageing family members - must become a core component of employee benefits programs and workplace wellbeing," he said.